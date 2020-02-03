 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 3 February 2020

Sudan arrests South Sudanese rebels for purchasing military uniform

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A photo released by the RSF showing NAS members arrested on 2 February 2020
February 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s paramilitary force of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Sunday arrested four members of the South Sudanese armed opposition group National Salvation Movement (NAS).

In a statement issued about their arrest, the RSF said the four members of the rebel group were involved in the procurement of 150 military uniforms.

The four NAS members are indicted of "disturbing security and safety, purchasing uniforms and military insignia, stirring up war against the state, transnational organized crime, sabotage and war, disturbing relations with South Sudan and working to create tensions between the two countries (...)," further said the RSF spokesman Jamal Juma.

Juma said they had intelligence reports that they were in Khartoum to buy military uniforms of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces and to smuggle it overland to South Sudan.

The statement quoted Sabit Kwang Gai, who was identified as a major general in the armed opposition group saying that he was assigned to obtain 300 military uniforms of the Sudanese regular forces for their fighters who are based in the Upper Nile region, close to the Sudanese border.

Thomas Cirilo NAS’s chairman and other holdout opposition leaders have agreed to resume peace talks with the South Sudanese government under the meditation of Sant’ Egidio Catholic peace organization.

NAS which is mainly active in the Greater Equatoria region of South Sudan, in August 2019 formed On August 30 the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA), a large alliance gathering groups that reject the revitalized peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Implication of terrorism on human rights and peace 2020-02-01 08:34:52 By Ukongo Benson Athia The term “terrorism” thus, draws its meanings from the term terror. Literally, the term “terrorism”, which has been facing the world since the World War II, is yet to acquire (...)

On the sad anniversary of Dong Luak’s murder 2020-01-30 14:51:06 By Kok Diang Nyang Family Exactly three years ago, our son, brother, father, and hero, Dong Samuel Luak, was abducted from Nairobi, Kenya, where he had been living as a refugee. For more than (...)

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger can learn from China’s counter-terrorism efforts 2020-01-27 09:15:05 By Ronald Kato The Sahel region has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years. The violence has mostly come from militant groups and sometimes ethnic animosity. In Burkina Faso, Mali and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.