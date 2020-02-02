Sudan’s FFC, SRF to meet for talks over peace process

February 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The armed groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) on Saturday announced their willingness to meet with the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) to discuss differences on ways to achieve peace during the transitional period.

After the collapse of the al-Bashir regime, the FFC and the SRF traded accusations over the formation of the transitional government, the appointment of states’ governors and the formation of the transitional legislative council. Recently, the armed groups in Darfur have called to extend the transitional period.

Last December, the umbrella of the armed groups declined to discuss the peace process with their allies. They indicated that talks should continue with the transitional government, as it has been mandated to negotiate peace with them.

On Friday, the ruling political coalition again issued a statement announcing that a leadership delegation would be travelling to Juba to meet all the armed groups, stressing that peace remains a top priority.

In a statement on Saturday, the SRF spokesman Osama Said welcomed the FFC statement and described it as "positive and a step towards reviewing previous positions which contributed to disturbing the relationship of joint struggle" as he said.

He further praised the FFC for reaffirming that peace is the central issue of the revolution.

"The Revolutionary Front would also like to declare its acceptance of the FFC call to discuss all issues of contention to reach solutions that serve the country, the people and his revolution and translate their slogans of Freedom, Peace and Justice," he stressed.

The peace talks will resume on Tuesday 4 February as the parties say committed to signing a comprehensive peace agreement before or on 15 February.

For his part, South Sudanese presidential adviser Tut Kew Gatluak briefed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok about the preparations for the resumption of talks next week.

Gatluak told reporters after the meeting that He many of the challenges facing the comprehensive peace process have been overcome, and that peace negotiations have achieved great progress in various tracks.

(ST)