South Sudan launches coronavirus screening



January 31, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Friday has implemented preventive safety measures against the spread of coronavirus after its outbreak in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the thermal scanner at Juba International Airport tomorrow, 31 January 2020 at 12:00 Hours.

on Thursday, WHO declared that the coronavirus epidemic constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, as the virus is spreading to some 18 countries.

Also, three neighbouring countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan announced suspected cases for people coming from China but nothing confirmed yet.

In China, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 213 on Thursday, while another 1,982 new cases have been confirmed.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China reached 9,692.

(ST)