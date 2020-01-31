Sudan’s FM calls to integrate Sudan into international community



January 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Foreign Minister Asma Abdallah has called to integrate Sudan into the international community and to not miss this historic opportunity and enable its government to solve the growing internal challenges.

Abdallah was speaking at a public event organized by the Atlantic Council’s Africa Centre in Washington on 29 January where she to discuss the difficulties facing Hamdok’s government.

The Sudanese top diplomat "acknowledged potential challenges that might disrupt the transition and asked for the support of the international community during this historic process," said the Centre in a short statement about the event.

She further called to normalize relations with Sudan, cancel international sanctions and remove its country from the terror list to create the needed conditions for a swift transition.

Abdallah "emphasized the need to reintegrate Sudan into the international community, encourage foreign investment to spur the economy, increase capital, and create much-needed jobs".

The U.S. top diplomat for Africa Tibor Nagy said on Thursday he discussed upgrading of diplomatic relations to ambassadorial level with minister Abdallah during his recent trip to Khartoum.

"We discussed next steps in the U.S.-Sudan partnership, including plans to move forward with the process of exchanging ambassadors," Nagy said in a tweet posted on Thursday.

He further said he discussed with the head of the Sovereign Council al-Burhan plans for security sector reform, and budget transparency.

Sudan has a $60 billion foreign debt that prevents any efforts to loans from the international financial institutions and discourages banks from giving loans to Khartoum.

Even if the country is eligible for debt relief, Sudan cannot launch this procedure because of its classification as a state sponsor of terrorism.

