World should not miss opportunity to support Sudan: UNDP chief

Sudan's al-Burhan shakes hands with Achim Steiner, UNDP head 28 January 2020 (Achim Steiner photo)
January 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has called to support Sudan’s transitional government to rebuild the country and bring political stability in the war-ravaged country.

Achim Steiner made his call as he concludes a first-ever by a UNDP Administrator to the east African country where he met Sudanese officials and travelled to El Fasher in North Darfur to inaugurate the regional office of the National Human Rights Commission with the UNAMID.

“After my visit, it is clearer than ever that we must seize this narrow window of opportunity to support the people of Sudan as they lay the foundations for a better future — we must not pass up this unique chance,” said Steiner in a statement released by the UNDP on Thursday.

The UN senior official further stressed that the international community has a once in a lifetime opportunity "to foster lasting peace and democracy which will set the country on a positive development trajectory".

He added that the world should provide the needed support to the civilian government led by Abdallah Hamdok to enable it to deliver the needs and aspiration of Sudanese people.

A donor conference will be held within three months in Kuwait to provide financial support to the transitional government. however, no date has been determined yet.

Also, Washington says the impoverished country has to pay or to reach an agreement over how to pay nearly eight billion for the victims of terror attacks committed by groups supported by the ousted regime before to remove its name the state sponsors of terrorism.

Such a step is crucial before to negotiate with international financial institutions debt relief and contract new loans.

The UNDP said that Steiner agreed with the Sudanese officials to provide the government with "tailored support to critical state institutions to strengthen their ability to manage the transition — and to enable them to make an inroad on a range of critical issues now facing the country".

"UNDP will focus on helping the country tackle political and economic challenges in tandem," emphasized Steiner.

"With just 32 months left, Sudan’s transition is on a tight schedule, however, UNDP’s expertise and longstanding partnerships in the country will allow us to provide the level of support that is now needed."

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

