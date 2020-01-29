"South Sudanese did not provide peace money until mid-December"

January 28, 2020 (JUBA) - Until the second half of December 2019, the South Sudanese government did not provide the money needed to ensure the implementation of the pre-transition arrangements during the 100-day extension period.

President Salva Kiir speaks at the army’s command council in Juba on October 31, 2019 (PPU photo)

The Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) Augostino Njoroge disclosed the information on Monday 27 January 2020 in his remarks before the 905th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa.

“Funds were not availed to the implementing mechanisms until the 17th of December 2019, 35 days into the 100 days extension,” Njoroge said.

He further requested the Council to appeal to the South Sudanese government to continue providing the funds necessary for the implementation of the outstanding Pre-Transitional tasks and ensure that implementation of the outstanding Pre-Transitional tasks is expedited to enable the quick formation of the national unity government.

The Kenyan diplomat also asked the Council to appeal to the regional and international community and friends of South Sudan to continue supporting the implementation of the revitalised peace pact.

On 7 November, South Sudan main peace partners have agreed to extend the transitional period for one hundred days.

Machar had rejected to join the transitional government pointing to the failure to finalize the formation of the unified army or the fix the number of state and its boundaries, the two key issues of discord.

In November 2019, UN panel of experts for South Sudan said that South Sudanese government disbursed only about $35 million for the peace process of the $100 million that President Kiir had made in May 2019.

The initial budget for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement was estimated at $285 million.

In his speech, Njoroge also underscored the lack of effective coordination between the Agreement implementing Mechanisms as a second source of concern for the peace implementation.

Njoroge said that despite the mobilization of troops to cantonment sites and training centres, the implementing Agreement Mechanisms “have not performed as expected.”

Finally, in his recommendations, Ambassador Njoroge asked the Council “to appeal to the Government and the Parties to the Agreement to compromise in order to resolve the outstanding issue of the number of states and their boundaries to enable the formation of the RTGoNU on a solid foundation.”

