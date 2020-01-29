 
 
 
Wednesday 29 January 2020

South Sudan’s Kiir pardons holdout opposition leaders

January 28, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has given an amnesty to all the holdout opposition leaders involved in a peace process brokered by the Roman Catholic Sant’ Egidio peace group.

In a republican order read on the state-run television on Tuesday evening, Kiir granted a general amnesty to all the leaders of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA).

The presidential pardon comes as the government and SSOMA agreed on 13 January to resume talks "under the auspices of Sant’Egidio in consultation with IGAD" to achieve an inclusive peace in the country.

The SSOMA includes the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), National Salvation Front (NAS). South Sudan United Front (SSUF) and the United Democratic Revolutionary Movement/Army (UNDRM/A), National Democratic Movement-PF (NDM-PF), and Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC).

SSOMA leaders are Thomas Cirillo Swaka, Paul Malong Awan Anei, Pa’gan Amum Okiech, Amanuel Yoanes Yor Akol Ajawin, David Tut Kuiy, Vakindi Unvu and Henry Dilah Odwar.

The Rome Declaration includes a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access to civilians in the conflict-affected zones. Also, the signatories committed themselves to "discuss and evaluate together - in Sant’Egidio - mechanisms to resolve differences".

(ST)

  • 29 January 07:26, by South South

    Real peace is coming to South Sudan. This is great news to all of us.

    • 29 January 09:22, by Midit Mitot

      This does not make sense, those are the crooks clients who have upper hand of destroying this country.

      Kiir appeased them thinking that they will come and fight the real IO since is now planning another deadly war.

    • 29 January 10:47, by Malakal county Simon

      South South/slave

      Nothing being about great about lure in tactic.... Those of Thomas Cirrilo, Paul Malong, Pagan, Oyay and the rest of holds-out group are the most wanted by Kiir by any chance to jail them for good!! (Take it at your own risk) Read between the lines foolish majority!!!!!

    • 29 January 10:51, by Langbaar

      South South,
      Where is real peace coming from? Welcoming these som these low lives and ran to Rome and asked for humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping, human rights and all had let our country and our people down. It has becomes a routine ’to rebel in South Sudan, called the UN, humanitarian aid, donations, the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis),>>>>

  • 29 January 07:42, by Games

    South Shit.
    You have long way to go before the peace back to your shithole South Sudan. Your low thinkers President should be the ones that would be pardons not one way another, because he (Salva Kiir) started all these messes in the country.

    • 29 January 09:47, by South South

      Games/mentally retarded,
      ALMIGHTY Nuer never been defeated( I’m laughing a little bit). Come back to Juba, we have many free Nyantits and many free hotel rooms for Nuer rebels.Woh, who, who, GAARMA, MAlAMADIT. South Sudan is under controlled. Anyone lives in swampy areas of Upper Nile MUST and lives like human beings.

      • 29 January 10:34, by Games

        South Shit
        Keeps singing your songs, after the February, the White Army are going to round you up from your hiding across the country and brings all of you to court for trails. Almighty were Defeated Eastern Africa and North Africa rebels that were hired for our public money to fight your wars. You are lucky, you would have been history if without our oil money.

        • 29 January 10:51, by Mayendit

          Games
          White Army Nuers youths have been defeated long time ago. Some of them have returned homes and others are became part of the SPLA IO. All Eastern Nuers communities leaders and their members politicians have been agreed that, they have been misused by Riek Machar Teny from the Western Nuers communities. So now the White Army are not known any more trust me.

        • 29 January 11:02, by Langbaar

          Games,
          I believe you on that, but for Mr. Salva Kiir to have started all these messes in South Sudan is *a dog whistling low life*. "Keeps singing your songs, after the February, the White Army are going to round you up from your hiding across the country and brings all of you to court for trails". Games, we will wait for *your white army, the UK army, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopian)>>>

    • 29 January 14:34, by Langbaar

      Games, didn’t you said that you *were South South Sudanese, all along here on SUDAN TRIBUNE?*? Watch out piece of trash. Mr. Riek Machar cannot be pardoned by us South Sudanese people, Lam Akol, Mr. Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot, Barack Hussein Obama, Susan Rice, Susan Paige,>>>>>

  • 29 January 08:37, by Landlord

    Kiir Please continue with your peace, don’t waste time jumping everywhere for nothing. holdout have their own issues beyond state number and boundaries which you are not able to resolve. Implement peace and form your government. the country is already in your hand. good luck

  • 29 January 09:09, by Mayendit

    General amnesty to all holdout oppositions groups is absolutely a good news and I want to thank Mr.President Salva Kiir Mayardit and also the holdout oppositions groups must response sincerely and appreciation. General Paul Malong Awan, Oyai Deng Ajak, Pagan A mum Okiech and Thomas Cirillo please welcome back and we have to sitting down ourselves and find solutions.

  • 29 January 09:19, by Mayendit

    The roots causes of the conflict is very simple. The roots causes of the conflict was the way some of politicians who were working in the SPLM Party act before the SPLM convention to started in 2013. Everyone was claimed to take Chairmanship without showing their platforms and it’s considering unlawful in any world. This was the caused of conflict in South Sudan.

  • 29 January 09:31, by Mayendit

    The former vice president Riek Machar Teny went to podium staged and said, he will be the Chairman of the SPLM Party in 2015, meanwhile he was still a vice president under president Salve Kiir Mayardit this is not the way others world did their Affairs. Pagan Amum Okiech,Rebecca Nyandeng Garang and Dr.Majak D.Agoot were competing same position of president Salve Kiir Mayardit.

  • 29 January 09:43, by Mayendit

    The former Oil Minister Lol Gatkuoth said something not only important but it was absolutely meaningful in my view. He was arguing for those who don’t want to keep 32 States by saying, him and others Nuers Officials were supported creation of the 32 States because of next-generation. He said, we will be dying all of us but we have to leave good thing instead too much disagreements.

  • 29 January 09:54, by Mayendit

    Message to President Salva Kiir Mayardit. This is about promotion which was done recently. There are many SPLA Veteran s who fought so hard during 21st plus years of civil war in the Sudan and some are even still supported your government unfortunately, you have forgotten them. To be honest with you president Kiir Mayardit, you must promoted those SPLA Veteran as much as possible. Promotion of Den

  • 29 January 10:00, by Mayendit

    The promotion of Deng Dau Deng is excellent. General Magok Magok Deng is always promoting civilians who have not even seen training. He promoted his two boys to Captains is that not corruption system??

