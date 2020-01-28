 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 28 January 2020

Nearly 5,000 IPDs move to Abyei town

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 28, 22020 (KHARTOUM) - Nearly five thousand internally displaced people have moved to Abyei town following a brutal attack by Misseriya armed men on a Dinka Ngok village.

JPEG - 14 kb
An unidentified woman stands in the central market of Abyei, Sudan, Thursday Jan. 13, 2011,

33 people were killed, 18 wounded, 15 children missing, and 19 houses burned during the attack on Kolom which is about nine km North-West of Abyei town on 22 January.

“As of 26 January, approximately 4,800 people (about 800 families) from Kolom have taken refuge in Abyei town and the surrounding areas of Noong, Dokura and Ameit villages,” said UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Tuesday.

Also, more families are on the move and the number of people affected will likely be increased in the coming days.

The IDPs have settled in the schools and community centres in Abyei town.

“The priority needs of the IDPs are food, nutrition, shelter, non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), as well as child protection and reunification of missing children with their families,” stressed the humanitarian coordination agency.

The Dinka Ngok leaders disputed the Misseriya claim that the assailants wanted to revenge the killing of three Misseriya.

The attackers “wanted to drive Dinka Ngok out of the area to improve their access to grazing land,” reported the OCHA citing Dinka Ngok leaders.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger can learn from China’s counter-terrorism efforts 2020-01-27 09:15:05 By Ronald Kato The Sahel region has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years. The violence has mostly come from militant groups and sometimes ethnic animosity. In Burkina Faso, Mali and (...)

Nuer girls courtship: Was there guided freedom of girls? 2020-01-24 06:28:01 By James Gatdet Dak January 23, 2020 --- First, please excuse my social or cultural story on previous freedom of Nuer girls, in case it doesn't prescribe to your lifestyle! I hope some young (...)

A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.