Sudan reforms defence industry structures

January 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army announced the reorganization of the defence industry groups to adhere to the goals of the December revolution and to achieve greater transparency in its various activities.
The Military Industry Corporation which is part of the defence ministry was established in1993 to increase the fighting capabilities of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and localization of the military industry.
In a statement released on Monday, Amer Mohamed al-Hassan SAF spokesman for the armed forces announced that MIC’s restructuring is consistent with the goals of the Sudanese revolution aiming to reshape the national institutions.
Al-Hassan stressed that the comprehensive restructuring of the military industry was based on the requirements and strategy of the next stage as well as the role of the corporation to supporting the national economy and youth employment.
"The restructuring process of the defence industries is based on two basic elements: harmony and symmetry between the components of the military industry in addition to strengthening supervision and structuring of these components."
The MIC’s activity includes the production of weapons, including tanks, ammunition, vehicles, electronic industries, communications equipment, aviation, air and marine defence.
Also, the corporation has several five industrial complexes.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger can learn from China’s counter-terrorism efforts 2020-01-27 09:15:05 By Ronald Kato The Sahel region has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years. The violence has mostly come from militant groups and sometimes ethnic animosity. In Burkina Faso, Mali and (...)
Nuer girls courtship: Was there guided freedom of girls? 2020-01-24 06:28:01 By James Gatdet Dak January 23, 2020 --- First, please excuse my social or cultural story on previous freedom of Nuer girls, in case it doesn't prescribe to your lifestyle! I hope some young (...)
A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)
MORE