Sudan reforms defence industry structures



January 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army announced the reorganization of the defence industry groups to adhere to the goals of the December revolution and to achieve greater transparency in its various activities.

The Military Industry Corporation which is part of the defence ministry was established in1993 to increase the fighting capabilities of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and localization of the military industry.

In a statement released on Monday, Amer Mohamed al-Hassan SAF spokesman for the armed forces announced that MIC’s restructuring is consistent with the goals of the Sudanese revolution aiming to reshape the national institutions.

Al-Hassan stressed that the comprehensive restructuring of the military industry was based on the requirements and strategy of the next stage as well as the role of the corporation to supporting the national economy and youth employment.

"The restructuring process of the defence industries is based on two basic elements: harmony and symmetry between the components of the military industry in addition to strengthening supervision and structuring of these components."

The MIC’s activity includes the production of weapons, including tanks, ammunition, vehicles, electronic industries, communications equipment, aviation, air and marine defence.

Also, the corporation has several five industrial complexes.

(ST)