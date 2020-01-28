 
 
 
Tuesday 28 January 2020

South Sudan calls for African Union-UN investigation on Abyei’s bloody attack

Ethiopian Peacekeepers patrols in Abyei Southern sector to enure that Misseriya and Ngok Dinka communities are sharing grazing land and water peacefully on 22 April 2017(Photo UNISFA)
January 27, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese foreign ministry has called on the African Union and the UN force in Abyei to investigate the bloody attack on a Dinka Ngok village carried out by the Misseriya armed which resulted in the death of 32 people.

The revenge attack of 22 January took place after an altercation between three cattle herders and residents of Kolom on 20 January where three people were killed including one man from the Dinka Ngok.

The attack was condemned by the Sudanese government which accused the UNISFA of negligence and not taking the needed measures to prevent an escalation between the two tribes. Also, Khartoum said they agreed with Juba to intervene jointly in such a case to prevent tribal clashes in the future.

On Monday, the South Sudanese foreign ministry issued a statement calling on the UNISFA to "live up to its mandate and responsibilities of protecting civilians under its jurisdictions".

"The (South Sudan’s) government calls upon both the African Union and the United Nations to carry out an immediate joint and transparent investigation in order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents which have caused continuous loss of loves in the Abyei area,” further said Hakim Edward, the official spokesman of the foreign ministry in Juba.

Sudan had pledged to send hold accountable the perpetrators of the attack and to bring them to justice.

Also, the Sudanese army spokesman Amer Mohamed al-Hassan on Saturday said the security conditions in Abyei returned to normal and the problem has been settled through peaceful coexistence committees in the disputed area.

However, in his statement, Edward reiterated his government’s call upon the Sudanese authorities to bring the culprits to book.

South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Deng on 23 January issued a statement calling on the Security Council and the African Union to endorse the proposal of the African Union High-Level Panel of 21 September 2012 to hold a referendum on Abyei without the participation of the Misseriya nomads.

According to the Abyei Protocol, the parties have to agree on who is eligible to participate in the referendum but Sudan and South Sudan failed to agree over who would have the right to vote.

(ST)

  • 28 January 10:20, by Games

    Hahahahahahaha, it is very funny stuffs indeed, 2 days ago Makuei Lueth (information ministry) was called the Abyei attack is North Sudan affairs and today another idiot Dinka in the name of Foreign Minister was calling UN and AU to investigate something that Dinka leads Gangs in Juba distance themselves from. Dumbest ass c
    ommunity

    repondre message

    • 28 January 12:32, by Midit Mitot

      Games,

      Juba government is always a contradictory government, everyone air-out whatever pain him /her heart without consulting others.

      repondre message

  • 28 January 10:27, by Games

    South South/Slaves
    We loves Abyei people more than you do, but at this time, you Dinka has take care of yourself. No more unity and no more stealing credit from others peoples.
    South Sudan were gained through CPA,Not by war..you have liberate nothing rather then stealing innocent population foods and killing them

    repondre message

    • 28 January 11:52, by South South

      Games,

      ALMIGHTY Nuer never been defeated (I’m laughing a little bit). Who, Woh, Woh, GAARMA. MALAMADIT, we have free nyantits, free hotel rooms and free food in Juba. Come back to Juba. Peace is coming. We liberated this country called South Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 28 January 12:01, by Mayendit

    Games.
    The CPA didn’t came itself on the plate but I was accepted by Sudanese government officials because the late Chairman Dr John Garang was successful captured many Locations without efforts made by the Nuers people in SPLA and SPLM. You have Gambella waiting for you keep dancing the Liberation is not done yet.

    repondre message

    • 28 January 12:15, by Malakal county Simon

      Mayendit/Slave

      You can now feel a shame of yourself for denying sons of Nuer’s in SPLM/A contribution of Liberating this country.... Below is the a proof to you ya Wasakan foolish majority..
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dO5nG0jJML0

      repondre message

    • 28 January 13:53, by Mayendit

      I mean the CPA didn’t came itself on the plate but it was accepted by Sudanese government officials because the late Chairman Dr John Garang was successful captured many Locations without in Equatoria regions and Bhr El Ghazal regions.

      repondre message

  • 28 January 13:58, by Mayendit

    I think the computer is putting words which I had not chosen to post it. The computer is stupid to.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



