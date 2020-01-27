January 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan Donald Booth on Sunday discussed the economic situation in Sudan with the Sudanese ministers of economy and mining.

U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth, speaks at the U.S. House Subcommittee on Africa, on April 28, 2016 (ST Photo)

Booth arrived in Khartoum following talks with officials in Saudi Arabia and Qatar about ways to support the ailing economic situation in Sudan.

The ministry of finance said that Minister Ibrahim al-Badawi discussed with Booth the economic reforms he plans to achieve through the 2020 budget, to address the financial structural imbalances.

Also, al-Badawi called on Booth envoy to back their efforts for the removal of obstacles preventing bank transfers between the two countries.

Sudan is still a state sponsor of terrorism and banks fear to deal with the Sudanese banks despite the lift of economic sanctions two years ago.

"The two sides also agreed on the importance of the donors’ meeting to be held before the middle of the year," further said the statement.

Last December, it was decided to hold the donor conference in April but the host country Kuwait asked to postpone it to May or June 2020.

For his part, Energy Minister Adel Ali Ibrahim informed the U.S. envoy of the reforms achieved in the energy and mining sector to eradicate fraud and corruption in line with the demands of December Revolution.

He also reviewed the multiple opportunities to invest in the mining sector and discussed with Booth the opportunities in the oil sector.

The visiting diplomat expressed hope to see US companies invest in Sudan, especially since the energy sector in Sudan is still attractive.

(ST)