U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and President Donald-Trump (Getty-AP photo)
January 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Congress members have urged President Donald Trump to not add Sudan to a newly expanded travel ban list to prevent potential terrorist acts.

Next Monday, the White House is expected to add seven countries including Sudan to mark the third anniversary of the initial travel ban announced on 27 January 2017.

In a letter addressed to Trump on 24 January, Karen Bass Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, and three other Congresswomen - Barbara Lee, Dan Kildee and Pramila Jayapal - called on the U.S. president to reconsider adding Sudan to the new travel ban.

"We urge you to take Sudan off the list as it will negatively impact Sudan’s path toward democracy and peace," wrote the Congresswomen in their joint letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

The Congresswomen sent their letter from Khartoum where they are currently in a visit to see the ongoing democratic reforms undertaken by Sudanese government officials after the collapse of the al-Bashir’s regime.

The Congressional delegation met with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, his foreign and justice ministers as well as civil society groups.

"While we recognize that this is a work in progress, Sudan has taken important steps to combat terrorism and to prevent the movement of bad actors," they said.

The Congresswomen further stressed that adding Sudan to the travel ban list will send a wrong message to the Sudanese government to the Sudanese people and the rest of the world.

"We encourage the administration to continue supporting Sudan on its path toward peace and democracy," they concluded their letter.

Sudan transitional government has been striving to convince Trump administration to remove the country from the state sponsors of terrorism list.

Washington recently said that Sudan’s removal from the blacklist depends on an agreement over the compensation for US victims of al Qaeda’s bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 and another attack on USS Cole in 2000.

In January 2017, Washington banned the refugee admissions and new visas for citizens from Sudan and other Muslim countries. However, Sudan was removed from the list in September 2017.

(ST)

  • 25 January 12:13, by Fathi

    They didn’t add add SDN during the civil war South Sudan, the genocide in Darfur, the violence in South Kordofan, violence in Blue Nile state, and during Bashir’s tenure. Why would they add us now when we have a civilian PM, removed Bashir, soon will have majority sovereign council, and while working on a peace plan?

    • 25 January 12:18, by Fathi

      They don’t give a damn about peace and stability in Sudan. Sudan should not take responsibility for crimes committed in other countries by citizens from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oOdlLNuJYE&list=WL&index=26&t=0s

      • 25 January 12:22, by Fathi

        Hamdok better not pay the 3 billion for the SST removal. Even Bashir refused to take responsibility for it because he knew it was bullshit. His dumbass didn’t even go to court to call out the bs. He didn’t even go for his ICC hearing LOL. When we removed him and tried to go to court, the US supreme court refused bc they know they’re wrong.

        • 25 January 12:25, by Fathi

          If they knew Al Bashir wasn’t going to pay for it, why would they develop a plan for Sudan to be removed from SST while he was in office? It’s because either 1) they were never planning on removing us or 2) paying that BS was never necessary to be removed. Either way, they’re moving goalposts.

          • 25 January 12:28, by Fathi

            Tell them to come to our Sudan supreme court or any international court and pay up for their pervy former president Clinton’s act of terror at Al-Shifa. Which resulted in tens of thousand of deaths.
            Next thing they’ll demand is that we agree to their BS peace deal in Middle East that does nothing for Palestinians & only benefits Israel.

            • 25 January 12:30, by Fathi

              Let them remove us first before we negotiate in settling the case. Right now the lawyers of victims of families impacted by Kenya & Tanzania bombings have all the leverage and no reason to negotiate.

              • 25 January 12:37, by Fathi

                How are they going to invite Hamdok, who is seeking removal of SST and debt relief, to the US and send him home with a bunch of demands in addition to nearly 4 billion more in debt LOL. This is straight up colonization.

                • 25 January 12:39, by Fathi

                  Thank you Karen Bass, Barbara Lee, Dan Kildee, and Pramila Jayapal for actually supporting Sudan.

