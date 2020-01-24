 
 
 
UNMISS ready to deploy more troops in South Sudan troubled areas: Shearer

UNMISS Security Preparedness Exercise in Tomping, South Sudan on 20161223- (Photo UNMISS)
January 23, 2020 (JUBA) - UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said willing to deploy more troops in Juba and troubled areas in the country but asked for a collective agreement on this respect.

On 17 January, Angelina TenyTeny, the head of the SPLM-IO defence committee, proposed to deploy UN forces in the capital and troubled areas such as Yei and Juba-Nimule route where there are fighters of the holdout groups.

In response to this request, David Shearer told reporters on Thursday that the peacekeeping mission is ready to deploy more troop during the roll-out of the newly trained unified forces.

"Where the UN has the capability to increase its presence to support demilitarization and build confidence, we can do this," Shearer said.

"But, any change in our deployment should come as a request agreed by all the parties," he added.

He further stressed that their role remains supportive of the South Sudanese forces.

"Maintaining security and law enforcement will always remain the core responsibility of the government. The UN cannot and will not usurp that role," he reassured.

The delay registered in the implementation of the security arrangements and the imminent formation of the transitional government triggered the SPLM-IO demand for the contribution of the UN force in the protection of civilians in the troubled area.

Initially, it was agreed to dispatch a regional force from the neighbouring countries to protect the opposition leaders but the UNMISS rejected the idea as this force had to be under its umbrella.

(ST)

