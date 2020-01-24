 
 
 
Sudan blames UNISFA for Abyei’s bloody violence

Bodies of people killed by Misseriya armed men in Komol village of Abyei area on 22 January 2020 (ST photo)
January 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - Sudan’s Sovereign Council Thursday denounced the failure of UNISFA forces to protect civilians in Abyei after two clashes that resulted in the death of over 30 people

Three people were killed after a clash between Dinka Ngok and Misseriya in Kolom, near Noong, about nine kilometres North-West of Abyei town on Monday on 20 January.

In a revenge attack, a large number of Misseriay armed men attacked Kolom on Wednesday 22 January killing 32 people according to Dina Ngok leaders and wounded 24 others. Also, they say that the assailants abducted 15 children, and burned 22 houses.

Reacting to the bloody attack, the Sovereign Council Spokesman Mohamed al-Faki condemned the attack and pointed an accusing finger to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei.

"We, in the Council of Sovereignty, hold the UN mission responsible for the deteriorating security situation in Abyei," he said.

The protection of civilians "is its full responsibility, given that the region is disputed and under the umbrella of the UN," he added.

For his part, the head of the Sudanese delegation to the peace negotiations and the leading member of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti, met with President Salva Kiir and conveyed to him an oral message from the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, related to the events of Abyei.

Following the meeting, Hemetti stated that a comprehensive investigation will be conducted on the incident.

He further pointed to ongoing consultations with the South Sudanese government to establish a joint mechanism to protect civilians in the disputed area and to form joint forces stationed near Abyei for this purpose.

On his part, South Sudanese Presidential Advisor for security affairs, Tut Kew Gatluak, said that his government condemns the unfortunate events in the Abyei area.

He added that Sudan and South Sudan agreed to form a joint committee from both countries to investigate tribal violence.

In a separate development, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, condemned the tribal violence and announced that humanitarian teams arrived in the area.

"The humanitarian organizations on the ground are providing healthcare assistance, including emergency surgical operations, to the affected people," Son said on Thursday.

The head of the Abyei Administration from the South Sudanese side, Kuol Alor accused the Sudanese army and Misseriya militiamen, supported by the Popular Defence Forces, of carrying out the attack on the village.

On the other hand, al-Faki said, "The Sovereign council accepted the resignation of the head of Abyei administration from the Sudanese side, Ahmed Saleh Salouha.

He said a new leader will be appointed to oversee the situation on the ground.

Salouha had submitted his resignation on the fifth of last December.

The Abyei future has to be determined through a referendum in accordance with the 2005 peace agreement with the SPLM, which led to by the independence of South Sudan in 2011.

However, the two parties failed to hold the referendum as the Ngok Dinka refuse the participation of the Misseriya nomad in the consultation.

(ST)

  • 24 January 07:36, by Mayendit

    The UNISFA Peacekeepers forces and the Khartoum government should takes that blames. To me as a South Sudanese citizen, I had to direct my blame to UN Peacekeepers forces and the Khartoum government because the UN Peacekeepers forces have failed to protect civilians while, they were send there to keep eyes on armed tribes like Misseriya on the other hand, the Misseriya tribes are armed by Khartoum

    repondre message

  • 24 January 07:47, by Mayendit

    The Khartoum government must not brushing blame to UN Peacekeepers forces alone. The Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his PM must brought those Misseriya Militants who took 15 children and killings 32 innocent civilians failure to do that, May caused conflict at the Borders areas.

    repondre message

    • 24 January 08:18, by Khent

      Mayendit

      No, we are entirely to blame for these attacks because we are weak. We are led by ’men’ who have turned into death-deserving sheep. Salva Kiir’s greatest sin is his failure to build a proper military with the tens of billions of oil remittance dollars we received during the Interim Period.

      repondre message

  • 24 January 08:00, by Mayendit

    Again for the Sons and daughters from Abyei communities of 9 Ngok Dinka, why not arming your youths to protected themselves instead of begging from the UN and government. Everyone has come from the community likewise all others Dinkas are protected themselves. You have very educated people like Dr.Mading Deng, Dr.Luke Bong, you have some generals Sudan such as Piny Deng Majok, Kuol Dim and many mo

    repondre message

  • 24 January 08:10, by Mayendit

    I am very sorry indeed that, the Khartoum government so call Rapid support and popular forces are still doing dirty games against South Sudanese people. I would like to see all people of Abyei comes together this time not only to condemning the act of Misseriya tribes but also to United strong. I want you to calls those Sons and daughters from Abyei still working in Sudan government to leaves Nor

    repondre message

    • 24 January 08:34, by Khent

      Mayendit

      The blame lies with Salva Kiir and his disgusting regime for all of this. The fool started a devastating war for absolutely nothing, and we are significantly weaker for it. This war forced our people to seek refuge in the North, of all places. This humiliation should never have happened. We could have created something akin to Hezbollah in Abyei if we had proper leadership.

      repondre message

      • 24 January 09:18, by Khent

        In the absence of this needless internal war, all the Dinka sections could have been required to provide thousands of men each; these men should then have been subjected to rigorous conditioning, extensive training and provided with advanced weaponry. We failed to make use of our ’relationship’ with Israel; we failed to learned from our experience. There are consequences for inaction.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

