SPLM-IO official rubbishes South Africa’s proposal on South Sudan states’ issue

President Kiir shake hands with South African Deputy President David Mabuza in Juba on 15 October 2018 (Photo South Sudanese presidency).jpg
January 22, 2020 (ADDIS ABABA) - The Deputy Representative of South Sudan armed opposition movement (SPLM IO) in Tanzania, Ambassador Peter O. Kleto Aharanya, has criticized the Deputy President of South Africa David Mabuza’s proposal to refer the issue of the number of states and their boundaries to the court of Arbitration.

David Mabuza, the Deputy President of South Africa after failing to have the parties agree to the number of states propose to refer the matter to the African Court on arbitration in a statement released on January 16th.

"The fact that David Mabuza wanted the government to be formed before the court means he has agreed with the government position to maintain the unpopular 32 states and this in our view cannot be a position of a mediator, but of someone who has already taken side,” Peter O. Kleto Aharanya told Sudan Tribune.

"The 32 states were created by a presidential decree, not through a referendum and therefore, creation of more states when you cannot even develop the 10 states is an unwise decision,” he stressed.

President Salva Kiir’s government says that 32 states are a popular demand of the people.

However, the opposition diplomat downplayed it citing to the IBC submissions stated clearly that the majority of the people of South Sudan rejected 32 states and called for the country to be reverted to 10 states to stop border tensions between communities and states.

"I called on my brothers on the government side to accept the truth in order to be set free by reversing the country to 10 states, a true popular demand of the people as per IBC submissions"

"The other point I would like to bring to the attention of South Sudanese public and the international community is that this is not the time to discuss about who is wrong and right, but rather the time to discuss how we can end the suffering of our people, how we can unite our people through the implementation of the agreement in letter and spirit”, he stressed.

Kleto said the reluctance of the government to implement the agreement in letter and spirit shows South Sudanese, the region and the international community that the leaders in Juba do not love their country and their people but are there for their personal interest.

Kleto argues that the creation of 32 states also contradict government argument that they do not have enough money to implement the agreement and that is why his opposition party says the creation of the 32 states was politically motivated and not for the benefit of the people.

"We in the SPLM IO have proposed for a regional force to be deployed and for the Troika and the African Union to address the issue of the number of states and their boundaries before February 22, 2020, so that we form the government of national unity"

Kleto commended the European Union, the African Union, the IGAD and the Troika and all peace-loving countries and friends of South Sudan for pushing for the contentious issues mainly the issue of the number and boundaries of states to be resolved before the formation of the unity government.

He urged the government in Juba to put the interest of the country and the people above their personal and community interests.

"It is cruel and inhumane to subject our people to such unimaginable suffering just because of power. Leadership is all about forgiveness, reconciliation and doing what is necessary to unite our people and ensure they coexist in a peaceful environment” he said.

"We as leaders should stop promoting tribal nationalism because it is what will bury all of us. We should promote the slogan of one nation, one people to our people not the dirty politics of tribalism, regionalism and dictatorship," kleto added.

(ST)

  • 23 January 07:35, by Malakal county Simon

    sincerely, this proposal has no solution in it.... It is a proposal of recipe of later war period!!!!

    repondre message

    • 23 January 08:02, by Langbaar

      Malakal county Simon,
      Take it or leave it the issue of 32 states is a done deal. Some of you losers can scream all you want about going to back to 10 states. But you fellows must have to know when to call it quit. You are again clamoring for a further war over the issue of 32 states, but when your bullshit is later taken head on, then you would again cry foul that you are being targeted for

      repondre message

      • 23 January 08:09, by Langbaar

        no reasons. Even before the war in 2013, the Nuers were screaming for a war with the Dinkas/Jaangs. And when the war eventually came. You blamed the Dinkas/Jaangs to have started the war and the that the Dinkas/Jaangs tribal government is not interested in peace. Can you see Mr. Malakal county Simon chap? Again, the Barias from Equatoria were doing the same thing from 2014-2016, screaming for>>>

        repondre message

        • 23 January 08:15, by Langbaar

          a war against the Dinkas/Jenges with their so-called tribal government. Those Barias were honestly asked by the South Sudanese people to take it easy and not to join Mr. Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion. But those Barias in central Equatoria failed to heed that honest warning and joined Mr. Riek Machar in 2016 anyway. And then ran to Northern Uganda and lie through their teeth that they were

          repondre message

          • 23 January 08:23, by Langbaar

            being targeted by the Dinkas/Jenges tribal government simply because they were Equatorians. Something that absolutely nonsense. This Kleto piece of work is allegedly asking for "the regional troops to be deployed into South Sudan" from Tanzania. And he considers himself to be a real South Sudanese?! Mr. Riek Machar wife, Ajany is alleged to have asked "for the regional troops">>>

            repondre message

            • 23 January 08:28, by Langbaar

              to be deployed into South Sudan also, her own foolish husband, who had made a carrier of destruction of South Sudan and South Sudanese social fabric has not learn his lesson. Instead, they are still at it. They want South Sudan to be occupied by foreign countries simply to achieve their Ngundeng Buong magic and superstitions to rule South Sudan and South Sudanese people! Good luck to them>>>>

              repondre message

              • 23 January 08:35, by Langbaar

                There are some limits to lives and foreign puppets/stooges fantasies. South Sudan is not for sale. Mr. Riek Machar, his wife and Lam Akol have prostituted themselves to their Arab North Sudan all along, and yet again the low lives are taking their treasonous lifestyle to regional countries, the US, the UK, the UN and the NGOs purposely to achieve their quest for power at all costs over the backs>>

                repondre message

                • 23 January 08:40, by Langbaar

                  of South Sudan and South Sudanese people. Mr. Malakal county Simon, Tell the South Sudanese people what part of Nuer land has been taken and given to other communities? Nothing, in fact the Nuers are the ones who have stolen part of Akoba from Anyuak community. And Lanhecuk from Maban and Burun communities. But according our ’Nuer Ke nyantoc low lives’, world view>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 23 January 08:47, by Langbaar

                    it is always the Dinkas/Jaangs fault. Our ’Nuers ke nyantoc’ have been asked to grow the damn up. The Dinkas/Jaangs are not going to treat any piece crap with kid gloves some of these days. The same with Barias, they were in bed with our arch enemy, the Arabs during our genuine war of independence with Mr. Alfred Lado Gore and Mr. Kenyi militias and joined Mr. Riek Machar again 2013-2016>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 23 January 08:54, by Langbaar

                      and now they are pandering to their masters in North Sudan and also to regional countries, the US, the UK, the UN and the NGOs to purposely to quench their ceaseless fantasies. Yes, the Mr. Salva Kiir allowed these reckless and foreign puppets/stooges to run the reckless ambitions over the back of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people all along.>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 23 January 09:04, by Langbaar

                        Mr. Riek Machar should have been killed or in jail in 2016 for the rest of his life, when his reckless balls carried him away for the third time with his reckless quest for power over the backs of South Sudanese people. And all these messes would have not dragged along to this very day. But the empty headed cowboy wearing hat with his advisors only go after small low lives like Mr. James Gadet>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 23 January 09:09, by Langbaar

                          former Riek Machar propagandists and Mr. Peter Biar Ajak, a CIA and MI6 piece of creeps who had sold his own self and his soul to the devils. The Password is peace. But let any piece of trash bring any evil white Americans, English people, cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes, some of their Bantuses, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN>>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 23 January 09:16, by Langbaar

                            and their sleazy NGOs into our country and over our people again in the name of the UN, NGOs and REBUILDING OF SOUTH SUDAN nonsense. And that low life would be as good as dead. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Many countries here in the region, the UN and the NGOs workers make a living over South Sudan and the South Sudanese all the times, while at the same time blaming South Sudanese fools>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 23 January 09:21, by Langbaar

                              fools to have created their own miseries. We have been asking these fools to let us round up anything that is ’connected to evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), cloned so-called so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), some of their Bantuses, their UN, UNIMISS, Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalese, Sri Lankans, Rwandans,>>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 23 January 09:27, by Langbaar

                                Ghanians and some of their creeps in between, kill the vermin and throw them into the Nile and be done with them. They are our occupying our country on the disguise of the their so-called *humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and their so-called human rights business scam bullshits*. Fellows, South Sudan is not their damn democratic of Congo (DRC), Angola, Mozambique, or Southern African>>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 23 January 09:32, by Langbaar

                                  or Central Africa republic (C.A.R or West African countries where low lives worship white people, Arabs and their evil juus (so-called israelis), this is South Sudan, a country of people who don’t consider white man anyone. Fellows, watch this space. Take your rubbish out of South Sudan in peace before we put our hands on you. We cannot live side by side with evil white Americans, English people>>

                                  repondre message

  • 23 January 09:31, by Games

    Langbaar
    32 States will work only in Dinka areas, incase if we are going to divide the country into three regions.

    repondre message

  • 23 January 10:21, by Games

    Langbaar
    You must be one of those lost in the Western world. Nuer in general are peaceful people, but only if you try to acts tough in the front of them and keeping making the same mistakes against them. This when they reacts and respond badly to their enemies. You Dinka are troubles makers everywhere, take these examples in Equatorian regions, you are taking their lands by foreces, and you have i

    repondre message

    • 23 January 10:36, by Langbaar

      What part of Equatoria had been taken by the Dinkas/Jaangs/Jenges. Since when have the Nuers ever been ’equal with the Dinkas/Jaangs/Jenges?’ give us an example piece of trash? Nuers have been crushed in 1991 and 2014. They are these days loitering in Khartoum, Kampala, Nairobi and Adis Ababa. In Juba, Bentiu, Malakal, Akoba, here in Bor, Gambell region, Kakuma>>>>

      repondre message

      • 23 January 10:39, by Malakal county Simon

        Langbaar/Slave

        32 States may exist in your dream!! The Majority of South Sudanese have spoken very loud and clear, that they have rejected your illegal segregated/land grab 32 States.... You should try something else since your plan, has been intercept!!

        repondre message

      • 23 January 10:42, by Langbaar

        clamoring for free feed, the UN, the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their evil juus (so-called israel) attack dog to come and feed them free food while fighting the Dinkas/Jaangs on their masters behave. Games, watch out fool. No where your Riek Machar these days? We killed him. The Dinkas/Muonyjaangs of the Sudan cannot live side by side with white people, English people,>>>>

        repondre message

Comment on this article



