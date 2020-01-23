 
 
 
Dozens killed in tribal attacks in disputed Abyei area

People gather around a house burnt by Misseriya gunmen in Komol of Abyei area on 22 January 2020 (ST photo)
January 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - More than twenty people were killed in the disputed area of Abyei after tribal attacks by Misseriya armed men on a Dinka Ngok village, according to the UN peacekeeping mission (UNISFA) and local leaders.

"19 people are reportedly dead and 25 wounded while three children are reportedly missing and 19 houses burnt from the Dinka community," said UNISFA on Wednesday.

The Mission Spokesman Daniel Adekera told Sudan Tribune that the two sides had already clashed in Kolom on 20 January 2020.

"Three people were killed, one of them a Dinka, (on Monday)," he added.

Accordingly, the death toll has risen to 22 people killed during the clashes on Monday and Wednesday.

For his part, a Dinka Ngok administrative leader Kuol Alor Kuol told the AFP that 32 people were killed and over 15 people were abducted by the assailants.

The cause of the clashes is not clear but the cattle rustling is one of the sources of violence in the area.

However, Kuol told Reuters that attackers wanted to drive Dinka Ngok out of the area "enhance their access to grazing resources".

There is no local police or administrative structures in Abyei.

The Dinka Ngok call to hold a referendum on the future of the area which remains a Sudanese territory to allow them to join South Sudan.

However, the parties’ failure on who can participate in the vote prevented the organization of the referendum as agreed in the 2005 agreement which paved the way for the independence of South Sudan in July 2011.

The border straddling-area of Abyei was seen in the past as a bridge between the north and south Sudan and a model of peaceful coexistence.

However, the 10,500 km area is now an obstacle for the development of good relations between Khartoum and Juba due to the political and security vacuum.

The UNISFA deployed troops in the area to contain the situation and prevent escalation as armed men from both sides are converging to Kolom.

The peacekeeping force further warned the conflicting parties against the resumption of clashes.

"UNISFA would like to reiterate that any presence of armed groups within the Abyei box other than its own troops is viewed by the mission as a violation of its mandate and will not hesitate to place responsibility on those engaged in such violations".

The Sudanese transitional government issued a statement condemning the tribal violence

"Thirty-two people were killed among them children and women, and secondly about 24 people are wounded ... about 15 people including children were abducted and 20 houses burned," Kuol Alor Kuol, the chief administrator of the Abyei area, told AFP news agency.

In Khartoum, the Sudanese government condemned the attacks on civilians by the armed men.

The government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh further called on UNISFA forces in the region to control security and protect civilians.

(ST)

  • 23 January 06:43, by Mayendit

    Message to all people of Abyei communities including Piny Deng Majok. You must go home Abyei communities and have talks about your security because the whole population in Ngok Dinka will not be protected by UN Peacekeepers unless you guys have to manage even if it cost lives let it be. These moveable Misseriya tribes have not learn lessons until you beat them up.

    repondre message

  • 23 January 06:54, by Mayendit

    The youths of Dinkas Ngok Abyei have not been actively during the SPLA and SPLM time, the Abyei Sons who joined SPLA and SPLM were very few people while there hundred of thousands young people in the community. You must avoid being a fearful Dinkas but you must staying strongly defending your own lands, people because the Misseriya tribes are posting threatening your communities.

    repondre message

  • 23 January 07:08, by Mayendit

    Look your people standing with wood sticks when Arabs Misseriya made attacked and killings 32 innocent civilians. Standing with sticks is not the solution for Abyei communities but sit down after calling youths, Elders, generals in SSPDF, intellectual from all 9 Ngok Dinka and your primarily focused is protection and to deal with Misseriya tribes. I want to see or heard your response to Misseriya

    repondre message

  • 23 January 07:21, by Mayendit

    To: President Salva Kiir Mayardit and all governors of South Sudan nation, Misseriya tribes and many more others Arabs nomadic who usually a cross border to South Sudan for grazing land and water must be banned from entering into any State this is a national security threat. President Salva Kiir Mayardit must stop peace agreement medication on Northern Sudanese and SPLM Party and others opposition

    repondre message

  • 23 January 07:32, by Mayendit

    We would like to sees SPLM Party and others oppositions leaders to agree and leave theirs politics apart because the Arabs Misseriya tribes are armed by its government and it is threatening South Sudan national security because the citizens of another nation can’t enter another country to attack innocent civilians who are not armies. Kiir Mayardit must suspend Northern Sudanese peace agreement med

    repondre message

  • 23 January 07:46, by Gabriel Ajak

    Blaming government or Ethiopian troop in Abyei is not a solution,stop running to Anet when hearing the sound of guns, go on, take arm and make a revenge attack to Arab Misseriya South Sudan will get you on move.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



