 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 22 January 2020

CTSAMVM faults South Sudan govt for welcoming splinter general

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Major-General James Ochan Puot (SSNA photo)
January 21, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s ceasefire monitoring body blamed the government army for welcoming a splinter general in Maiwut last year saying the move was against the spirit of peace.

In September 2019, the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) welcomed the SPLM-IO Maj Gen James Ochan Puot when he broke away from the government main peace partner.

Puot was the deputy commander of the SPLA-IO’s in charge of its 5th division.

"The change of allegiance to the Government (side) did not act in the spirit of the (Revitalized Peace) Agreement, said Teshome Gemechu Aderie CTSAMVM Chairman in a speech delivered at The 14th CTSAMVM board meeting on Tuesday.

"As the strength of the SSPDF was increased as a result, this can be considered as recruitment," he further stressed pointing to a clear violation of the peace pact.

The Ethiopian who has been recently appointed as the chair of the ceasefire monitoring body, however, stressed that the end of armistice continues to hold throughout most of South Sudan.

Nonetheless, he said that their investigation into the fighting that took place in Maiwut between July and August 2019 found that the conflicting parties did not protect civilians and "that women had been raped in clear violation of the Revitalized Agreement".

"The investigation was hampered by repeated denial of access by the SSPDF in violation of the R-ARCSS," he further stressed.

At the time, President Salva Kiir and SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar summoned their local commanders to Juba and ordered them to observe the ceasefire.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)

Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.