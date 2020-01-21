 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 21 January 2020

SPLM-IO calls on IGAD to evaluate 100-day extension period

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Machar (C) speaks to the SSBC after his meeting with the NPTC members in Khartoum on 23 October 2018
January 21, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO officially endorsed the formation of the transitional government by the end of the 100-day extension and called on the IGAD to assess what has been implemented during the elapsed period.

The endorsement was made in a meeting held in Juba on 20 January by the SPLM-IO leadership council chaired by the Movement’s Riek Machar.

“The meeting endorsed the SPLM/SPLA (IO) position to enable the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGONU) at the end of the extension of the 100 days presented to Special Envoys and President Salva Kiir Mayardit on 15th January 2020,” says the statement.

The Movement’s Deputy Chairman for Information Manawa Peter Gathuoth said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that the meeting reviewed and evaluated the tasks done during the 69 days of the 100 days extension.

Further called on the IGAD to evaluate the past period as the parties because they need to agree on the way forward in the implementation of the Agreement.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) calls upon IGAD to urgently initiate the process of the evaluation of the elapsed period of the 100 days’ extension,” he added.

The SPLM-IO and the SSOA called to settle the issue of the number of states before the launch of the transitional pointing to that the number of states will be used to determine the number of the lawmakers of the Council of States.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 January 13:25, by South South

    Iam for forming the government of national unity on February 22nd, period, with 32 states standing tall. If there are people who do not like that, we can postpone the formation of government of national unity for 200 years so that we can have enough time to talk.

    repondre message

    • 21 January 15:04, by The Rhino

      South South,

      Come February 22nd 2020,if the government of national unity is not formed with the legitimate 10 states, this Riak and other Opposition forces should start preparing strategies to capture drunkard Kiir and his people alive and line them up for crucifixion.Look,we all remember that prophet from Nigeria who talked of ’somebody will be captured alive’ and dealt with!He was not bluffing!

      repondre message

      • 21 January 15:12, by South South

        The Rhino,

        Riek is in Juba and he wants peace. Let’s talk about Kurkoos, these are the people we should be laughing aloud when we see them. Monkeys will remain monkeys. They are now begging to talk to us. By the way, our basketball team moved on for next round as second in its group, Kurkoo!!!!!

        repondre message

        • 21 January 15:42, by The Rhino

          South South,

          Wrong!This Riak is still a prisoner,..moved around with a gun pointed at his head by drought company IGAD and many other greedy bloodsuckers from the region, facts!If he is there for such peace then it must a useless peace!Thats why we encourage the holdout groups to keep momentum high& their heads up and stay resolute, they must never tolerate jienges nonsense!No compromise with....

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)

Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.