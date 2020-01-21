 
 
 
January 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The official spokesman of the Forces for Freedom and Change said they are Wajdi Saleh are working tirelessly to finalize the nomination of civilian governors and to complete the structures of the transitional authority

JPEG - 27.3 kb
Wajdi Saleh

In statements to Al-Jarida newspaper, Saleh explained that they carefully consider the files of the candidates in order to choose the best for the post of governors.

"It is necessary to carefully select them because they will be appointed. So, we try as much as we can that those governors express the will of the citizens of the states," he stressed.

"Accordingly, this procedure takes time," he added without elaborating on when they will finalize it.

On 7 January, an FFC leadership member Gafar Hassan Osman told Sudan Tribune they handed over a list of 14 nominated state governors to the prime minister, and the four others are still under consideration.

The ruling coalition will nominate the 18 governors who will be appointed by the prime minister without giving him the possibility to change them as it was the case for the cabinet members.

for Darfur and the Two Areas, the FFC says they will appoint new governors to be picked in accord with the armed groups once a peace agreement is signed.

(ST)

  • 21 January 10:04, by Langbaar

    "Sudan ruling coalition says more time needed for appointment of civilian governors"
    And what is the ruling the North Sudan ruling coalition since there were no even ’an elections done in North Sudan?’. Our cloned so-called arab of North Sudan, game is over. Move away in peace out of North Sudan before we put our hands on you fellows>>>

    repondre message

    • 21 January 10:10, by Langbaar

      We cannot live side by side with you, your intrigues, evil juus (so-called israelis) attack dogs, Saudi Arabia, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians, some their Bantuses and some of theri West African piece of trashes, not again no fellows, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Our cloned so-called arab of North Sudan Here are the truths/facts: Saudi Arabia and her supporters backers from the US>>>

      repondre message

      • 21 January 10:16, by Langbaar

        the UK, France, their evil juus (so-called israelis) attack dogs and others because ’Islam is considered to be what would always draw low lives to Mecca’ and Saudi Arabia and her backers who have invested heavily prior Saudi Arabia no oil would continue to get earn some other investments by *Muslims pilgrim to Mecca*, it is a fact and not a fiction>>>

        repondre message

        • 21 January 10:23, by Langbaar

          Benjamin Netanyahu of evil juus (so-called israel) and low lives want to make *Jerusalem their way of making a living* since Christians and Muslims alike would always want to visit Jerusalem and the they will always go and pay taxes there. Pope Francis and Catholicism don’t want to be left behind in all these ’scrambling for people’ And Rome, the home of Catholic church cannot be left behind>>>>

          repondre message

          • 21 January 10:34, by Langbaar

            and Mr. Salva Kiir and his Riek Machar were invited by Pope Francis, a good gesture though, but not really. Another South Sudanese group was again invited by ’Sant Egidio’ and went and brokered a so-called peace between South Sudanese people fools?. Since South Sudanese are the best Christians. The devil infested island of England also doesn’t want to be left out of people. And Mr. Boris Johnson>>

            repondre message

            • 21 January 10:44, by Langbaar

              some African leaders low lives to London. I am not writing conspiracy theories, but facts. Africans are considered to be flocking to London since many African countries were once colonized by the UK, my arse. Berlin conference 2.0 was what, was done by Mrs. Angela Merkel. The UK former colonies were also parallel invited to London. South Sudanese to Rome>>>>

              repondre message

              • 21 January 10:56, by Langbaar

                Some losers may ask me about, where is the US in all these? A South Sudanese primary school pupil, will answer rhetorical question with no difficulty at all. And where are the UN and the NGOs in all these? And also where do the ’IGAD and the African union (AU)’ come into South Sudanese people internal affairs? South Sudan is called the *WORLD NEWEST NATION*>>>

                repondre message

                • 21 January 11:05, by Langbaar

                  The so-called most poorest & the most vulnerable country on earth----and that without *the US, the UN, NGOs, well wishers around the world, South Sudan and South Sudanese wouldn’t exist?!!!. Fellows, let round up and things which connected to evil white Americans, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes, evil juus (so-called israelis)>

                  repondre message

                  • 21 January 11:13, by Langbaar

                    their UN AND UNIMISS of Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans, Rwandans, Ghanaians kill them and throw the evils into the Nile and be done with the evils and throw the evils into the Nile and be done with them. They are our enemies fools.>>>

                    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

