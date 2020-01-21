Five killed in grenade blast in Khartoum suburb

January 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - At least five people were killed and 40 injured on Monday in a Khartoum’s suburb when a grenade exploded at a wedding party.
The grenade exploded in Shegla neighbourhood of al-Haj Youssef suburb after an altercation between the military and another person.
Witness close to the family said the military was angered by the relatives of the bride before to throw the grenade.
In a brief statement, the police said that they had launched an investigation into the incident without further details.
While the ministry of health announced the death of five people and that 40 others were wounded by the blast.
The victims were transferred to several hospitals for treatment.
(ST)
