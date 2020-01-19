 
 
 
South Sudan’s SSOA rejects South African proposal on states’ issue

South Sudan SSOA leadership meets in Juba (ST file photo)
January 18, 2020 (JUBA) - The peace signatory South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) has rejected a proposal made by South Africa to refer the dispute over the number of states to a regional and international arbitration panel.

South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday 16 January proposed to refer the critical issue of the state numbers to a regional arbitration including the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan (C5), the IGAD and Troika countries.

According to Mabuza, the arbitration committee has to come out with a decision within 90 days after the formation of the transitional national unity government on 15 February.

In a statement released on Saturday, the SSOA said they were "dumbfounded and flabbergasted by the audacity of the proposal" when Mabuza briefed them about it on 16 January.

The "SSOA would like to make it abundantly clear that it considers the proposal on arbitration as a non-starter," said Stephen Lual Ngor SSOA Spokesman in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Ngor further referred to previous discussions they had with the South African facilitator on the number of states adding "The Parties have not reached a deadlock". On the contrary, a consensus has emerged in the December meeting which must be pursued with vigour and impartiality by the mediators. We are looking forward to that".

The SSOA was referring to a meeting held on 2-4 December 2019 where the participants, except the government, adopted " the former districts in Southern Sudan as States for the Transitional Period"

"We are for the formation of the Transitional Government on time, but only after resolving the issue of the number and boundaries of the States and concluding the formation and deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces (NUF)," said the SSOA.

On Friday, SPLM-IO rejected the proposal of the South African senior official and called to settle the states’ issue within two weeks to allow the set up of the Council of States which is linked to the number of states.

SSOA, SPLM-IO one position

After stressing that the South African proposal disregards the previous talks on the issue, the SSOA joined the SPLM-IO on its proposal for a two-week period - not three months - to settle the dispute by a regional and international panel.

"If arbitration was at all necessary it could be done in a week or two as the parties suggested to be members are fully aware of the status of the talks," stressed the statement.

"The issue of the number of States needs only a political will to take a decision, not arbitration," emphasized the opposition alliance.

(ST)

  • 19 January 08:26, by Malakal county Simon

    No States, no government.... There is no a country in the world that can form a government without defining the States numbers that the government to form, will operate under it.. This is an idiocy proposal I ever seen in my entire life!!!!!!!

    • 19 January 09:35, by South South

      We have 32 states right now, we have full government in Juba right now. Let’s postpone the issue of the number of states for 10 years to give us enough time to workout something doable for everyone in South Sudan. Sweet, sweet.

      • 19 January 12:13, by Langbaar

        South South,
        I will be damned if the SSOA would come back to South Sudan and asked for ’humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and the so-called human rights bullshits’ brother. Countries like Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) prostitute, Uganda and our cloned so-called Arab North Sudan make a living over South Sudan and South Sudanese people through these nonsense chap.>>>

        • 19 January 12:24, by Langbaar

          But not any more brother. When Mr. Thomas Cirillo was hauled to Abesh (so-called ethiopia)prostitute by the US, the UK, their UN, NGOs and some of their lackeys here in the IGAD and the AU and when and advised him to form his so-called *NATIONAL SALVATION FRONT (NAS)* It was all about to ’ryhme with ’Naath’ do you know the our foolish ’Nuer ke nyantoc called themselves *Naath, in Arabic mean>>>

          • 19 January 12:33, by Langbaar

            people. Mr. South South, why didn’t Mr. Thomas Cirillo and his handlers called their armed rebellion ’NATIONAL SALVATION FRONT (NSF)? to rhyme with his *real armed rebellion* Mr. South south chap? Mr. Thomas Cirillo even went asked the South Sudanese people to run to "neighboring countries" because "Mr. Salva Kiir and Jenge government was killing them">>>

        • 19 January 13:11, by South South

          Langbaar,

          There is no pressure on us my brother. Our country is in our hands with 32 states working and we are willing to share power with anyone who is willing to work with us or we keep it for good, 10 years, 20, 200 or 10000000.

          • 19 January 13:18, by Langbaar

            That is precisely true. But our county and our people are coveted by our enemies to death South South brother. The evils in devil infested island of England, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes, the UN, their sleazy NGOs and their evil juus (so-called israel) *swear and pray* that there cannot be>>>

            • 19 January 13:27, by Langbaar

              their evil ’ANGLO-AMERICA empire without South Sudan and the South Sudanese people Mr. South South chap’ Mr South South chap have you ever heard of *Cecil Rhode*? Mr. Cecil Rhode was an English piece of trash who went to Southern Africa. *Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe* were even called called "Rhodesia" after Mr. Cecil Rhode chap.>>>

              • 19 January 13:35, by Langbaar

                Zimbabwe was/is still our ardent ally today chap. Robert Mugabe is even alleged to have gone and die in Singapore. Not really Mr. South South brother. Singapore is not a country South South. I went to ’Singapore and Hong Kong’. When I was studying in Australia South South brother. These countries can be called the ’modeled of the so-called European and American excesses’ chap>>>

                • 19 January 13:43, by Langbaar

                  But bullshit in *Singapore and Hong Kong isn’t welcomed into South Sudan* brother., Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Mr. South South chap, Malaysia who is considered to drill our oil here in our country are not any different from Singapore chap. Singapore was ’was walked over by the Japanese during WW2’>>>>

                  • 19 January 13:50, by Langbaar

                    Indians who were fighting for British empire surrendered to Japanese soldiers chap. *All these Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalese, Sri Lankan and some of their rubbish here in South Sudan being used as ’UN and UNIMISS’ are piece of trashes South South chap. They were brought here to be "resettled into our country’>>>

                    • 19 January 13:58, by Langbaar

                      just like there are ’Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalese, Sri Lankans’ *in Kenya, Uganda, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, South Africa and Namibia, democratic republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda* Mr. South South chap. But the evils evils are going to be bombed nothing out of our of country and over our people once and for all South South chap, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>

                      • 19 January 14:06, by Langbaar

                        Indians even tried to project herself during a recent cyclone in Mozambique in 2019 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/mar/19/cyclone-idai-worst-weather-disaster-to-hit-southern-hemisphere-mozambique-malawi
                        Mr. South South chap. Being called Indian Ocean doesn’t means>>

                        • 19 January 14:17, by Langbaar

                          Indians own this Ocean South South brother. ’Pacific Ocean’ is called Pacific, ’a peace Ocean’. But you know what South South chap. WW2 was fought in Pacific, and that what brought ’Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ in 1945. Mr. There will be no white evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), Saudi Arabia and some of their creeps who have attach themselves to our>>>

                          • 19 January 14:20, by Langbaar

                            country and over our people like ’leeches or ticks’ brother, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM’.>>>

      • 19 January 12:37, by lino

        South South,
        I have told you, even a Child Politician will not accept such proposal except Juba! Exactly as they violated the Transitional Constitution of 2011 that was passed by all Political Forces of the land and create his own Imaginary States wanted others to believe it. Now it is up to the government and the region either to run the country with 23 British Administration Tribal Districts..

        • 19 January 12:47, by lino

          ...for South Sudan within 2 weeks, go back to 10 States as the Transitional Constitution of 2011 underlined, or extend the formation of the for another 90 days as they suggested, but none of the Parties signatry to R-Peace will form government by February 12, 2020 except SPLM-IG!!! Watch out, Security Arrangement Incomplete!!!

        • 19 January 13:08, by South South

          lion,

          What this fucking mother is talking about? This is not a KARAMA where your mother can be fucked in front you. We have 32 states and we have our country. No pressure on us, no rush and no pushing on us. We can wait for 10 years, or 20, or,30 or 100 maybe to form new government. We are sitting on it.

Sudan Tribune

