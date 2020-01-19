Kuwait to host Sudan donor meeting



January 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Kuwait will host a conference to support the transitional government in Sudan to achieve economic reforms and build-up democratic regime in the country after the 30-year rule of general al-Bashir that devastated the country.

Last December, the Friend of Sudan group decided to hold the meeting in April but it did not determine where.

The Kuwaiti newspaper Alanba reported in its edition of Sunday that Kuwait, which is a member of the Friends of Sudan group, agreed to host the conference of donors for Sudan.

Kuwait "agreed in principle to host the donor meeting," wrote the newspaper, "the date has not been set yet," further reported the reliable daily citing well-informed sources.

The newspaper further revealed that the Kuwaiti government proposed to organise the meeting after Ramadan (end of May) instead of April without elaborating in this respect.

Initially, it was purported that Washington thought to host the meeting. But later it had to reconsider its offer because it was not certain that they will contribute.

Washington and Khartoum have not reached an agreement on the financial compensation for the victims of the terror attacks.

U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale told the Sudanese foreign Minister Asma Abdallah on 14 January "that compensation for the victims of terrorism remains a priority for the U.S. government".

Alanba said European countries will keep the pressure on Washington to remove Sudan from the list of terrorism.

