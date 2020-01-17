 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 17 January 2020

Sudan’s Burhan briefs UAE Crown Prince on recent mutiny in Khartoum

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (Reuters Photo)
January 16, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Sudan Sovereign Council briefed Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the recent mutiny of security agents in Khartoum.

The Emirates News Agency Thursday said Abdel Fattah al-Burhan briefed by telephone Al Nahyan on the rebellion of military personnel of the General Intelligence Service that resulted in the death of six people on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince "wished security, stability and harmony for Sudan during the important historical stage that the country is going through," said the official news agency.

He further "emphasised that the UAE would stand with Sudan in all efforts that fulfil the aspirations of the Sudanese people for development and peace".

UAE State Minister for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash was in Khartoum when the clashes erupted.

Gargash said he discussed with the Sudanese officials a number of strategic projects and infrastructure projects in which his country plans to invest in the near future.

UAE and Saudi Arabia supported Sudan with three billons to help its transitional government to buy basic commodities, after the fall of al-Bashir’s regime.

(ST)

