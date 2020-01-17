 
 
 
Kiir accepts regional mediation to resolve states' issue in South Sudan

President Kiir meets IGAD and South African envoys on 16 January 2020 (SSPPU photo)
January 16, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Thursday accepted the referral of his dispute with the other peace partners on the number of states and their boundaries to a regional arbitration panel.

The announcement was made after a meeting with IGAD and South African envoys by South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza who took part in a joint meeting for IGAD, Kenyan, Sudanese and Ugandan envoys with President Kiir.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mabuza said they confirmed the formation of the transitional national unity government in February, as it was agreed by the South Sudanese parties.

"But we are going to subject the question of the number of states to arbitration, a mechanism that is going to take 90 days," after the formation of the transitional government of national unity.

Also, he mentioned that the parties have achieved progress on the other sticky issue of the security arrangements.

Kiir and his main peace partner Riek Machar on Wednesday agreed to refer the issue of states’ number to the South African deputy president because he had focused his efforts on this matter.

However, it seems that the South African senior official preferred to have the support of the IGAD countries that are already represented in the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC), the only mechanism set up by the revitalised peace agreement to resolve this critical issue.

Last year, the IBC agreed to re-establish the 10 state system but the decision was supported only by six South Sudanese while the peace agreement implies that 7 of the 10 South Sudanese members vote with the majority.

The 15-member body includes 5 appointed by the government of President Kiir, five by the opposition groups and five by the IGAD.

Speaking to reporters after South Africa’s deputy president, the South Sudanese Cabinet Affairs Minister said the agreement shows the IGAD and African support to the South Sudanese people.

He further expressed hope that the other peace partners in South Sudan would accept the proposal made by the IGAD and South African envoys.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

