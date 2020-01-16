 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 16 January 2020

Sudan demands delay to study power-sharing proposal by Darfur groups

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


January 15, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government delegation to the talks for peace in Darfur requested more time to study the power-sharing paper made by the armed groups.

On Wednesday, the government and armed movements held a negotiation session in Juba to discuss the power-sharing during the transitional period.

Following the meeting, the South Sudanese mediation team spokesman Dhieu Matouk told reporters that the Darfur groups delegation "presented a detailed position paper that included the structures of the transitional authority and the participation of Darfurians in the federal institutions and the civil service."

He added that the government delegation headed by Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishi "asked the mediation to give them a delay to study the proposal before to formulate a response about it.

He said that the mediation and the other party to the talks accepted the request of the government delegation which will hand over its response within 72 hours.

The armed groups in Darfur had requested to delay the formation of the transitional government and now demand to not appoint the governors or the legislative assembly until the signing of a peace agreement.

On the other hand, the delegations of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar continued discussions on the framework agreement for the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

Matouk said that discussions between the two sides achieved tangible progress, pointing to the absence of a large divergence between the two delegations.

"The discussion focused on resources, power structures, rights, lands and national projects in the Two Areas," he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 January 11:01, by Fathi

    At this rate, governors and parliament members won’t be appointed until the end of the transitional period. Armed groups should compromise and agree for temporary governors until the peace agreement is signed. Current governors have failed numerous times to de-escalate tribal tensions, which has resulted in civilian deaths.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (1-2) 2020-01-08 12:54:09 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth “Environment is one of the facets of life that requires utmost attention. The relationship between man (human being) and the environment is one that is reciprocal in a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.