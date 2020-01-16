Sudan demands delay to study power-sharing proposal by Darfur groups



January 15, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government delegation to the talks for peace in Darfur requested more time to study the power-sharing paper made by the armed groups.

On Wednesday, the government and armed movements held a negotiation session in Juba to discuss the power-sharing during the transitional period.

Following the meeting, the South Sudanese mediation team spokesman Dhieu Matouk told reporters that the Darfur groups delegation "presented a detailed position paper that included the structures of the transitional authority and the participation of Darfurians in the federal institutions and the civil service."

He added that the government delegation headed by Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishi "asked the mediation to give them a delay to study the proposal before to formulate a response about it.

He said that the mediation and the other party to the talks accepted the request of the government delegation which will hand over its response within 72 hours.

The armed groups in Darfur had requested to delay the formation of the transitional government and now demand to not appoint the governors or the legislative assembly until the signing of a peace agreement.

On the other hand, the delegations of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar continued discussions on the framework agreement for the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

Matouk said that discussions between the two sides achieved tangible progress, pointing to the absence of a large divergence between the two delegations.

"The discussion focused on resources, power structures, rights, lands and national projects in the Two Areas," he added.

(ST)