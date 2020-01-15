UAE reiterates keenness to support democratic transition in Sudan



January 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Anwar Gargash, reiterated on Tuesday that his country will strengthen its support for Sudan during the transitional period.

The visiting UAE senior diplomat was received by the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said that the UAE would like to work with Sudan on many strategic and infrastructure projects without going into further details.

"We played a role; within a group of countries, to reaching and supporting the transitional government, and today our role is to stand with Sudan during this period, and in the future, our role is to build partnerships in all sectors with this promising new Sudan that we see," he added.

"In my point of view, there is a need to also redefine Sudan’s investment platforms and to modify the conditions of investment in Sudan. In addition to the international platforms, there must be platforms in the Gulf, also to encourage Gulf countries and investment sectors to invest in Sudan," he stressed.

On the Emirati investment projects in Sudan, he explained that discussions are taking place about a set of strategic projects and infrastructure projects between the two countries and others.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are considering to support the Sudanese transitional government with joint projects.

The two countries have supported Sudan with three billons to help its transitional government to have the needed hard currency to buy basic commodities.

Gargash pointed out that the historical relations between the two countries are deeply rooted and supported by the presence of 100,000 Sudanese residing in the United Arab Emirates.

He said he touched the nature of the challenges facing Sudan at this stage, and he was convinced that Sudan can strongly cross this stage.

He noted that Sudan is heading towards a promising stage, and the UAE is looking to build partnerships in all sectors with Sudan.

Also, he said that the meeting dealt with developments in the region and the importance of Sudan’s return after long years of isolation to play its active Arab role.

Gargash stressed that the meeting with Hamdock also touched in general on the situation in troubled Libya.

"The two countries are concerned about the situation in Libya, and stress the necessity of a political solution to the crisis there," he said.

(ST)