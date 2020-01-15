 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 15 January 2020

U.S. urges Sudan to pay compensations before to remove it from terror list

January 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - United States Tuesday has urged Sudan to pay financial compensations to family members of people killed or injured in terrorist attacks before to remove the impoverished country from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST).

JPEG - 33.6 kb
Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale

Sudanese Foreign Minister Asma Abdallah who is currently in Washington discussed with U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale, the awaited Sudan’s removal from the terror blacklist.

Following the meeting, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that the meeting reviewed "the need for Sudan to meet all relevant policy and statutory criteria for rescission" of Sudan’s SST designation.

"The Under Secretary underscored that compensation for the victims of terrorism remains a priority for the U.S. government," Ortagus stressed.

After his return from Washington on 8 December 2019, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said that compensation for victims of terror attacks was the only outstanding issue in the ongoing negotiations with Washington on removing Sudan from the terror list.

"The last pending issue is the agreement on compensation for the victims of terrorist attacks," he said before to point that ultimately the issue remains a state responsibility.

He added the negotiations focus on two issues first the amount of the compensation which should be reasonable for the impoverished country, the second is to protect Sudan from future lawsuits.

On Monday 13 January, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Sudan’s appeal to avoid paying $3.8 billion in damages to family members of people killed or injured in al Qaeda’s bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

Next February, the Supreme Court is expected to hear another appeal by Sudan to avoid about $ 4.3 billion in punitive damages awarded to the plaintiffs.

Ortagus further said Hale underscored "unwavering U.S. support" for the democratic transition in Sudan, highlighted the importance of establishing the Transitional Legislative Council and discussed progress in peace talks between Sudan and armed groups.

(ST)

  • 15 January 10:36, by Fathi

    LOL compensation of 3.8 and 4.3 billion in "compensation"?? I think the word is extortion not compensation. Hamdok shouldn’t even agree to pay 3.8 billion in worthless Sudanese Pounds.

    repondre message

    • 15 January 10:39, by Fathi

      I would like to remind the state department that the Sudanese people did not elect Bashir, he came to power via military coup and rigged elections ever since. Secondly, the terrorists who carried out the attacks weren’t even Sudanese.

      repondre message

      • 15 January 10:42, by Fathi

        If the US punished the countries that provide environments where terrorist ideology originates, there wouldn’t be terrorist for Bashir to harbor.

        repondre message

        • 15 January 10:52, by Fathi

          Bashir has killed millions of Sudanese people, ordered multiple genocides, carried out corrupt economic policies which likely killed millions more, stole billions, and had a political policy which led to our country being divided into 2. Sudanese people risked their lives taking out the terrorist dictator. Now the US wants to continue collectively punishing Sudan.

          repondre message

          • 15 January 10:56, by Fathi

            Hamdok should continue prioritizing peace and reassess the situation in November, following US elections. Hopefully there will be a reasonable president and US officials in office by then.

            repondre message

  • 15 January 11:09, by Fathi

    Don’t forget the 1998 US act of terror, the bombing of Al Shifa pharmaceutical factory. Al Shifa was Sudan’s biggest pharmaceutical factory, which provided 60% of Sudan’s meds. The pervert president, Bill Clinton, ordered the attacks (in Sudan & Afghanistan) to distract the public from recently emerging Monica Lewinsky Scandal.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



