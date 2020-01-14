 
 
 
Tuesday 14 January 2020

Gov’t, holdout groups agree to resume peace talks in South Sudan

Signatories of Rome Declaration pose after the signing of the deal on 13 Jan 2020 (Photo St Egidio)
January 13, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan government and an alliance of holdout armed groups Monday agreed to cease hostilities and to resume discussions for an inclusive peace with the support of the Roman Catholic Sant’ Egidio peace group.

The Rome Declaration on the Peace Process in South Sudan was signed in Rome between the government, South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) in presence of the SPLM/A-10 and NDM and the IGAD.

The declaration was signed by Barnaba Marial Benjamin, who headed the government delegation, the leaders of the opposition alliance including Thomas Cirillo Swaka, Paul Malong Awan Anei, Pagan Amum Okiech as well as the leaders of the three other groups.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune at the end of a four-day meeting, the parties agreed that the South Sudanese conflict requires "a comprehensive political engagement" to achieve "inclusivity and sustainable peace" with the non-signatory groups of the revitalized peace agreement.

The parties "Agreed that the dialogue shall continue under the auspices of Sant’Egidio in consultation with IGAD and with the support of regional organisations and the international community" reads the declaration.

The signatories further declared a truce in line with the cessation of hostilities agreement of December 2017 " as to create a conducive environment for dialogue to resolve the conflict"

"This shall come into effect on the 15th of January 2020 00:00 hours".

The agreement comes as the government and the signatories of the revitalized peace agreement struggle to implement the pre-transition arrangements before the agreed deadline of 12 February for the formation of the transitional government.

The holdout groups rejected the revitalized peace pact and call to open it for further talks as they demand large autonomy for the regions with the appropriate resources.

The declaration said that Sant’Egidio will meet with IGAD to the monitoring and verification of the ceasefire.

The parties also agreed to allow humanitarian access to civilians in the war-affected areas.

SSOMA which was formed at The Hague on August 30, 2019, comprises of The Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), National Salvation Front (NAS). South Sudan United Front (SSUF) and the United Democratic Revolutionary Movement/Army (UNDRM/A)., National Democratic Movement-PF (NDM-PF), and Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC).

(ST)

  • 14 January 05:49, by Mayendit

    Welcome back King Paul Malong Awan.
    You are my guy because you were pushed to think for rebellious but you have not damaged South Sudan only Malual communities maybe some how a little caused when there was fighting. I am very sorry for general Oyai Deng Ajak for destroying his own good records in the SPLA. SG of former SPLM Pagan Amum Okiech and Thomas Cirillo are so Idiocy.

    repondre message

    • 14 January 06:53, by The Rhino

      Mayendit,

      Genuine peace will only come,if 1).Root causes of conflict are addressed,2).Rotten tribal Dinka hegemony is squashed out,3).Federal States have more powers and authority over their own lands and people,4).Kleptocracy,nepotism,corruption,incompetency and Dinka savagery is destroyed.Tell your illiterate ’president’ Kiir,that he and his tribal bloodsuckers started the senseless war in.....

      repondre message

      • 14 January 07:02, by The Rhino

        Mayendit,

        ..South Sudan,not Gen.Thomas Cirillo,Pagan Amum or else who,NO it was Kiir and his tribal JCE(Jieng Council or Elders).They destroyed this country.They wanted to establish a Dinka South Sudan but pathetically failed,they didn’t succeed.So better collect your shit and get out of Equatoria or any other territory that does not belong to you before its too late.NO games this time!

        repondre message

      • 14 January 07:03, by jubaone

        Mayendit
        Watch out jienge! You filthy, greedy barbarians started the war. Yes, every SS contributed towards liberation one way or the other, even those that didn’t fight, they voted in the referendum. But greedy jienges wanted it all and behaveed like jellabas. NO. We shall destroy SS and each one takes care of themselves. We now have the guns. Eye4eye, tooth4tooth. We’re still merciful.

        repondre message

        • 14 January 07:12, by jubaone

          Rhino
          No lands, no peace. Again, the R-ARCISS must be abandoned and an all-inclusive deal made. Jienges must return to their luaks and allow other ethnicities to get to theirs. No unified army will be allowed to comprise more than 20% of one ethnic group. The army is not a jienge tool for state terror. NO. If not fixed, NO Equatorians should ever give up his/her guns. Equatoria is SS.

          repondre message

        • 14 January 07:26, by jubaone

          Oh great peoples of Equatoria, cuz you allowed jienge savages and bandits to take care of your security, you paid a very heavy price; rape, killings, murders etc. Wake up, arm yourselves and die for your ancestral lands. We never allowed jellaba settle in our lands, why would we allow their jienge slaves? NO. This time, Equatorians take care of themselves.

          repondre message

      • 14 January 09:40, by Mayendit

        Rhino, Jubaone and Lino.
        Please open your ears and your minds. That wars in South Sudan was created by Riek Machar Teny simply because during the convention in Juba, he went to podium staged and said, he want to be the next Chairman of the SPLM Party while, he was still a vice president at the same time. There’s no any government system on earth will allow such a primitive to serve as a vice pre

        repondre message

      • 14 January 09:54, by Mayendit

        Dear anti Dinkas Jubaone, Rhino, Lino and many more.
        We can only recognizing Nubian people and the patriotism Dinkas people, these are the people who fought so hard but those of Nuers people and Equatorians people have done nothing during our struggle. What kind of contribution did Equatorians done?. Nuers people are collaborates and traitors so what kind of contribution are you talking about?

        repondre message

    • 14 January 07:59, by lino

      Mayendit,

      Forget about Stupid One Way Thinking!!! Paul Malong participated strongly in destroying SS Social Fabric as part of Kiir Mayardiit Commander!!! Oyai and Pagan never took up arms since the Sudan PCA of 2005 was signed!!!

      repondre message

  • 14 January 05:59, by Mayendit

    Thomas Cirillo and former SG of former SPLM Pagan Amum Okiech must understand now that, our people don’t need wars even though the current president is not doing well perhaps, the South Sudanese people wanted peaceful coexistence, dialogue as a society we have to sitting down and talked about things which is matter and we will find solutions rather than going to foreign friends. Ashamed on you.

    repondre message

  • 14 January 06:11, by Mayendit

    Former Secretary General Pagan Amum Okiech, Thomas Cirillo and general Oyai Deng Ajak and many more others. The South Sudanese people are not interested any more about wars because we have been going through since 1972 to this moment and we find nothing but losing important people and properties damaged. The Nuers people will have more experienced to learn from them. They have been trying so hard

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

