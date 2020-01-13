 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 13 January 2020

Canada, Sudan upgrade diplomatic relations

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Canada's Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rob Oliphant, poses with Sudan Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok in Khartoum on 12 Jan 2020 (Canada's Govt photo)January 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Canada and Sudan have agreed to upgrade diplomatic relations and boost bilateral cooperation after the popular uprising that toppled down the former regime of Omer al-Bashir.

The announcement was made in Ottawa and Khartoum on Sunday as Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rob Oliphant, was in the Sudanese capital to meet with the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Oliphant, and Hamdok "are pleased to announce Canada and Sudan’s intention to reciprocally elevate diplomatic representation to the Ambassadorial level," said a statement by the Canadian government on Sunday.

The upgrading of diplomatic relations will allow the two countries to enhance communication and cooperation during the democratic transition in Sudan as Canada joined the group of Friends of Sudan and pledged to support the civilian-led transitional government.

"Canada looks forward to partnering with the Government of Sudan and is committed to the ongoing success of this democratic transition," stressed Ottawa.

In Khartoum, the foreign ministry said that Oliphant conveyed to Hamdok the greetings of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his praise of the peaceful Sudanese revolution.

"This announcement marks a new and positive step in our long-standing friendship with Canada, and we take this opportunity to express our commitment to our shared values of freedom, peace and justice,?” said Hamdok.

"Canada and Sudan have had diplomatic relations for nearly 60 years. Elevating our representation in Sudan to the Ambassadorial level is an important step in strengthening our bilateral relationship,” said Oliphant referring to the establishment of relations in 1961.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 January 10:17, by Fathi

    Thank you Canada. Out of curiosity though, what’s Canada’s interest in Sudan. We would appreciate the cessation of activity by Canada’s oil company in our Hala’ib triangle.

    repondre message

    • 13 January 10:21, by Fathi

      I must say I’m suspicious of this relationship given PM Trudeau history of black face. On the other hand, Sudan does need "friends".

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (1-2) 2020-01-08 12:54:09 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth “Environment is one of the facets of life that requires utmost attention. The relationship between man (human being) and the environment is one that is reciprocal in a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.