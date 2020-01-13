"Kenya, Sudan to coordinate efforts for peace in South Sudan"



January 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Kenya agreed to coordinate efforts between the two countries to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan as a transitional government should be formed next February.

A leading member of the Sovereign Council in Sudan Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ Sunday received the Kenyan Special Envoy to South Sudan, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.

A statement issued by the Sudanese presidency stated that Hemetti, who is the head of government’s negotiating delegation for peace in Sudan and tasked with the South Sudanese peace process, renewed his government’s keenness to achieve peace in Sudan and South Sudan.

In statements to the media after the meeting, Musyoka said that the meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan.

He added that Sudan and Kenya will coordinate their efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan and support the formation of the transitional national unity government.

Hemetti is expected to head on Monday to Juba to resume peace talks with the Sudanese armed groups.

Sources in Khartoum also indicated that Riek Machar, who is confined in Khartoum, will be accompanying him to resume talks on establishing the government and implementing the sticky security arrangement and the states’ number and boundaries.

On 3 December 2019, Musyoka met with President Kiir to discuss the ongoing process to finalise the implementation of the security arrangements.

The Kenyan envoy said that his country asked Sudan to support Kenya in its campaign to fight against the Desert Locust, given that Sudan possesses the expertise, experiences and capabilities in this field.

(ST)