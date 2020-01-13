 
 
 
Monday 13 January 2020

Kenya, Sudan to coordinate efforts for peace in South Sudan

Hemetti shakes hands with Kenyan envoy for South Sudan Musyoka in Khartoum on 12 January 2019 (Sovereign Council photo)
January 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Kenya agreed to coordinate efforts between the two countries to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan as a transitional government should be formed next February.

A leading member of the Sovereign Council in Sudan Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ Sunday received the Kenyan Special Envoy to South Sudan, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.

A statement issued by the Sudanese presidency stated that Hemetti, who is the head of government’s negotiating delegation for peace in Sudan and tasked with the South Sudanese peace process, renewed his government’s keenness to achieve peace in Sudan and South Sudan.

In statements to the media after the meeting, Musyoka said that the meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan.

He added that Sudan and Kenya will coordinate their efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan and support the formation of the transitional national unity government.

Hemetti is expected to head on Monday to Juba to resume peace talks with the Sudanese armed groups.

Sources in Khartoum also indicated that Riek Machar, who is confined in Khartoum, will be accompanying him to resume talks on establishing the government and implementing the sticky security arrangement and the states’ number and boundaries.

On 3 December 2019, Musyoka met with President Kiir to discuss the ongoing process to finalise the implementation of the security arrangements.

The Kenyan envoy said that his country asked Sudan to support Kenya in its campaign to fight against the Desert Locust, given that Sudan possesses the expertise, experiences and capabilities in this field.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 January 09:29, by Langbaar

    "Kenya, Sudan to coordinate efforts for peace in South Sudan"
    Good luck Kenya. I would be damned if we are not going to dance in Nanyuki, Laikipia, Nairobi and Mombasa after we have bombed anything that is connected to your evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), Abeshas (so-called ethiopian) prostitutes and some of your creeps>>>

    repondre message

    • 13 January 09:40, by Langbaar

      out of our country and over our people once and for all. What damn peace in South Sudan do these vermin talk about? And Mr. Kolonzo Musyoka is being used by these vermin to propagate their propaganda. By the way fellows, Mr. Kolonzo Musyoka is an honest Kenyan boy. Mr. Daniel Torotich arap Moi asked him to mediate between the peace between ’SPLM/A and our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan’>>>>

      repondre message

      • 13 January 09:48, by Langbaar

        he fiddled in 1997, because the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan bribed him or what. For those of us in the know, Mr. Kolonzo Musyoka was bribed by the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan and their creeps who in between. But again in 1999, SPLM/A and the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan to Machakos, Ukambani district and that was where the so-called>>>

        repondre message

        • 13 January 09:56, by Langbaar

          Declaration of principles (DOPs) were drafted, and those DOPs were what went and be used in Naivasha Rift valley, which brought the comprehensive peace engagement (CPA) between the mighty SPLM/A with the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan. Nuba mountains, Southern Blue Nile and our Ngok Dinka of Abyei were told to decide whether they want to be North Sudanese or South Sudanese>>>

          repondre message

          • 13 January 10:03, by Langbaar

            and Abyei border commission (ABC) was formed. The Abyei border commission (ABC) went and reported that the Ngok Dinka are the ones who own Abyei. So what is this Kolonzo Musyoka thinks he is up to in South Sudan? The loser must be very careful. We are not playing games with Bantus. Dr. John Garang was killed on his way from Kampala in 2005 by the US in project>>>

            repondre message

            • 13 January 10:10, by Langbaar

              in Africa, (AFRICOM) and their evil juus (so-called israelis) on his way from Kampala to New Kush. And the losers thought their dirty project would be put on Mr. Yoweri Museveni of Uganda. South Sudanese people ’held their nerves and South Sudan became independence in 2011’. But South Sudan is called a land lock country, and can always be use by some countries like Kenya>>>

              repondre message

              • 13 January 10:16, by Langbaar

                Abesh (so-called ethiopia) is a landlocked country and some do many countries around the world. Being a land locked country doesn’t mean anything. Switzerland in Europe is ’a land locked country’ and Switzerland is not very bad Europe. By the way, Switzerland is where the thieves here in Africa always go and hide their looted money in. But any more some of these days.>>>

                repondre message

    • 13 January 09:45, by Midit Mitot

      (Langbaar)Pakuai.

      Peace has come please! leave those nonsense.

      repondre message

  • 13 January 11:25, by Fathi

    I heard Kenya sent their army to deal with the locusts by shooting teargas at them LOL

    repondre message

    • 13 January 11:32, by South South

      Fathi,

      Shut up your dirty mouth fake Arab. Try to deal with your country first before pointing your dirty fingers to us. Eastern Sudan, Blue Nile, Nuba Mountains and Darfur are very hot.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

