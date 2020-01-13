 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 13 January 2020

Al-Mahdi rejects linking peace in Sudan to secular state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Al-Mahdi speaks at a workshop on the state of emergency on 3 April 2019 ( ST photo)
January 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The leader of the National Umma Party, Sadiq al-Mahdi rejected the demand of the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu for a secular state in Sudan as a condition to end the armed conflict in the Two Areas.

Addressing a public meeting on Saturday in Sinja the capital of Sennar state Saturday, al-Mahdi told his supporters that every political entity has the right when elections are held to campaign for the separation of religion from the state, or to call for a religious state or other political convictions.

"But someone cannot say that if you do not accept my political programme, I will not accept peace. Peace should be agreed upon by removing the causes that led to the war," he said without naming the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

Also, at the end of his long speech, al-Mahdi once again recalled that he in August 2014 signed the Paris Declaration with the SRF groups stressing that it provides to establish a civilian state in Sudan and not a secular state.

He added that the meeting was attended by al-Hilu and Abdel Wahid al-Nur of the Sudan Liberation Movement who also calls for a secular state in Sudan.

The civilian state is similar to the secular state as it means to not mix religion with the political affairs and to establish a citizenship state. However, it has a different philosophical concept which is not hostile to religion.

Talks between the SPLM-N al-Hilu and the transitional government delegation in Juba are stalled over the secular state as Khartoum says the secular state would be discussed in the constitutional conference, not the peace talks as demands the armed group.

Al-Hilu split the group in 2017 because his former comrades refused to demand the discussion of the secular state in the peace talks with the al-Bashir regime.

Also, he was keen to insist on the secular state in his speech at the visit of Abdallah Hamdok to Kauda on 9 January.

Nevertheless, Hamdok showed optimism that the country was "approaching peace with a confident and steady pace," as he said.

During his speech in Sinja, the NUP leader demanded that the majority of the 18 civilians governors be given to his party saying that the last democratic elections in April 1986 demonstrated that his party was the largest political force in Sudan.

"The choice of the governor must be with the consent of the people of the region, or at least with the consent of the overwhelming majority, otherwise they will cooperate with him".

He further warned they will call to hold elections for the governors if his demand is rejected.

More than once, al-Mahdi said he would call for anticipated elections before the end of the three-year transitional period.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said they nominated 14 governors and handed their list to the prime minister and vowed to finalize the process soon.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 January 06:48, by Mayendit

    Look what I was telling Nubian people and people of Blue Nile region have that, the changes which the new PM, is trying to fool you so that when you guys return back under them then, they will says Allah brought them back. I think Sadqi al Mahdi is saying. I think the Nubian people and people of Blue Nile must not give up struggle that is only lesson for Arabs.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (1-2) 2020-01-08 12:54:09 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth “Environment is one of the facets of life that requires utmost attention. The relationship between man (human being) and the environment is one that is reciprocal in a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.