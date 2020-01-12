Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse

Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the Tortoise sluggishness / Turtle deceleration of the Peace file, which is one of the elements of the chants of the December 19, 2018, Glorious Popular Sudanese Revolution which was calling for Freedom, Peace and Justice until it toppled the Deposed President, who is now in a correctional Reformatory/ Institution facility for the elderly as a result of possessing looted people’s money in his house. It is almost two years on the row since the Revolutionary Sudanese public chanted for triple Slogans of Freedom -Peace – Justice.

Thus, putting Peace in the rear after the Revolution is like putting a cart in front of the Horse applies to the situation in Sudan dominated by the Forces for Declaring Freedom and Change (FFC); the group that tries to steal the sacrifices and rights of the Sudanese people and give them to themselves, excluding the real stakeholders.

As is known in advance and may not need to be repeated, except that it is just for reminding that the construction of the house does not take place before laying the foundation. And this seems to be happening in Sudan that does not put Peace as a basis for the requirements of the glorious 19th December 2018 Revolution. And the foregoing statement does squarely coincide and tallies with the actions of the Forces of Declaring Freedom and Change/Arabic GAHT. This seems as a question that awaits the logical answer! This is meant to guarantee that the cart may not be placed in front of the horse anymore. Some of the paragraphs of this article may be seen a bit harsh by the readers, but that is an effect of the anger associated with frustrations as a result of the systematic slowdown towards achieving a just and sustainable peace in Sudan.

The expression cart before the horse is an idiom or proverb used to suggest something is done contrary to a conventional or culturally expected order or relationship. A cart is a vehicle which is ordinarily pulled by a horse, so to put the cart before the horse is an analogy for doing things in the wrong order. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cart_before_the_horse

The major issues in Sudan during the thirty-odd years of the arbitrary rule of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) regime with its multitude nomenclatures of Sudan include among many:

• Conflict and Abuses in Darfur, Southern Kordofan and the Blue Nile. ...

• Crackdown on Protesters. ...

• Arbitrary Detentions, Torture. ...

• Malicious Prosecutions, Harassment. ...

• Restrictions on the Media. ...

• Sexual Violence and Discrimination. ...

• Lack of Freedom of Religion/ Ban on other religions and beliefs

• Transferring the citizens in the hinterlands localities and the marginalised peripheral regions into internally displaced persons(IDPs), refugees and the rest into the overseas as Diasporas,

As it is well-recognised fact and Under International humanitarian norms, Peace comes associated with efforts as to how to stop the wars and as well as to How to address the causes of wars and find effective ways to meet the needs of the Internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the refugees in the neighbouring countries, as well as finding the numbers and places of prisoners of war and addressing their needs, and how to release them and to how their release to be determined. These foregoing essential issues have yet to be addressed by the group continued dominating the mass media, under the rubric name of the Forces for Declaring Freedom and Change (FFC). The (FFC) seems deliberately doesn’t give a fig about Peace. It is instead, racing for Quotas for the jobs of the State Governors who are not of a priority over Peace. This attitude is contrary to what was agreed in the Juba, the capital of the government of South Sudan. Following the systematic delays in the matters related to Peace, The JEM has threatened to stop negotiations with the transitional government if the prisoners’ file is not addressed and reveal the fate of the missing.

It has been reported that the Movements of Armed Struggle, including the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) has threatened to stop negotiations with the transitional government if the prisoners’ Of War (POW) file is not addressed and the fate of the missing individuals revealed.

The Prisoners of War (POWs) file Official in the (JEM) accused the Prosecutor Al-Fatih Tayfour, of Procrastinating and dodging the release of the prisoners of War (POWs) and impeding the process of reaching the Peace Agreement. Furthermore, it has been reported that (JEM) has threatened to stop negotiations with the transitional government if the prisoners’ file is not addressed and reveal the fate of the missing. https://www.sudanakhbar.com/652812

Furthermore, Dr Idris Lugma, the (POWs) File Official indicated that a delegation from (JEM) is visiting prisoners in Kober and Huda and Port Sudan Prisons to assess the situation and added that the movement’s delegation visited the movement’s Bases in Halfa al-Jedidiah and Al-Gadaref to preach peace and convey their opinions in the negotiations, and they announced similar visits to the states of al- Gezira and the Northern State and Kordofan for the same purpose.

They also say that peace and war, despite their moral dimension, are actually close at the end of the day, as the battles end on their ferocity, to start peace negotiations between the opponents of yesterday to end the scourge of war, to return to what was destroyed by the war as much as possible by the presence of the parties with facilitators, mediators and observers from the neighbouring countries of Sudan. In the African Union in addition to the United Nations and the Organization of the League of Arab States

At this stage, it is worthwhile to explore as to how Address Scourges of War. At this curve, it became worth noting that the readers are reminded of the book of war and peace by the Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, which is a novel book that contains the factors and effects of war and on how to deal with the scourge of war through peace. https://ar.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D8%B1%D8%A8_%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D9%85

Building social peace in Darfur and in all Sudan will be a critical step to get rid of this sinister legacy of the 30-year arbitrary rule of the deposed National Congress Party (NCP). The foregoing statement comes following the grave catastrophic events that took place in the western Darfur State of Geneina, capital of the Massalit Tribal group when Death and despair surrounded the people of West Darfur on New Year’s Day. In the wake of intensified clashes between Arab and non-Arab elements of the Masalit groups, coinciding with the end of the previous year 2019, when thousands of residents of El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, and the internally displaced persons (IDPs) from camps for internally displaced persons located in the vicinity of the fighting, fled. Many of them crossed the border into the neighbouring Republic of Chad in search of safety, while thousands of others joined their dispersed families across Darfur. https://www.sudantribune.net/%D8%A3%D9%88%D9%82%D9%81%D9%88%D8%A7-%D9%86%D8%B2%D9%8A%D9%81-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%81%D9%88%D8%B1

In that catastrophic escalation of indiscriminate killings, the two tribal sides reported killing at least 70 people and wounding dozens of others. According to the Masalit leader, armed fighters in tribal outfit driven by tribal considerations raided the Kerinding camp, setting houses on fire, and killing about fifty displaced people, forcing the survivors to flee.

Suleiman Baldo, the renowned Author at The Enough Project writing in the Sudan Tribune wrote a painful article about the killings of one country citizens as a result of the lack of peace. His article entitled: “Stop the Darfur bleeding”! https://www.sudantribune.net/%D8%A3%D9%88%D9%82%D9%81%D9%88%D8%A7-%D9%86%D8%B2%D9%8A%D9%81-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%81%D9%88%D8%B1

And the result of the negative aspects that accompanying the delay in deciding on the peace file, the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) has recently threatened to stop negotiations with the transitional government if the prisoners’ file is not addressed and revealed the fate of the missing. https://www.alalamtv.net/news/4672966/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86--%D8%AD%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%A9-%D8%A7--%D9%84--%D8%AF---%D9%81-%D8%A7--%D9%88%D8%B6

Perhaps people might remember the battle of Goz Dungo in the state of South Darfur, which took place between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) , the combatant in the Darfur region in April 2015, and that battle left large numbers of prisoners of war (POWs) , who numbered more than 300 fighters from the ranks of the Justice and Equality Movement. They were arrested by government forces after the battle, which al-Bashir, at the time said he had resolved the battle by the RSF in half an hour. https://3ayin.com/%D9%82%D9%88%D8%B2-%D8%AF%D9%86%D9%82%D9%88-%D8%A3%D8%B3%D8%B1%D9%89-%D8%AD%D8%B1%D9%83%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%AF%D9%84-%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B3%D8%A7%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%A9/

Under the title, Sudanese peace negotiations make multiple conflicts difficult to agree came in an article as early as October 18, 2019.

And questions will come up posing themselves in the form of one question after another about peace, as to whether the next time we will be repeating the slogans of the December Revolution on and on saying: “And so that the whole Sudanese country becomes Darfur and gets burnt by the militia fire, in the form of killing, terrorizing, displacement and drowning in the pools of blood as it happened in the city of El Geneina in western Darfur. Therefore and to avoid that happening Transitional Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers must issue an immediate decision to disarm all militias, and establish a deterrent law on crimes committed against citizens, and the formation of regular forces and patrols guarding of the displacement camps, until the displacement problem is fully resolved. The foregoing wishful statement will unlikely happen unless Peace becomes the Priority for both the Government and the group in the Forces for Declaration of Freedom (FDF). It is neither unacceptable nor logical that there are no regular forces capable of preventing what has been happening these days in the Nuba Mountains and in Eastern Sudan.

And so that the whole country does not become like Darfur, the transitional government must respect the blood of the Sudanese people in Darfur, and change its way of dealing with the cold and very slow with such events, because if these massacres were in other places close to the centre (Khartoum), the situation would be completely different.

And so that the whole country does not become Darfur, the resistance committees in all parts of the country must be vigilant to monitor and follow up all who have a relationship with the hiding Shadow Brigades of Ali Osman Taha and thwart their plans in the bud.

And so that the whole country does not become Darfur, the wise and wise of the social entities must play their effective role in curbing the foolish people of their children, spreading a culture of peace, accepting the other, resorting to the voice of the law and not resorting to restoring rights in (Bonnet) whatever the motives and justifications.

Otherwise, those fires that have been on fire will not stop until they work - God forbid - all parts of the country.

Then the whole country will become Darfur in the bloody sense.

The whole country will become a camp like a hotel, the entire country is Jebel Marra, the whole El-Fasher country, and the whole country the garden.

Walt Whitman the American poet, essayist, journalist and humanist, who was a part of the transition between transcendentalism and realism, incorporating both views in his works and was among the most influential poets in the American canon, often called the father of free verse, has been quoted as saying: “Peace is always beautiful”.

Whereas, Albert Camus the French philosopher, author, journalist and he won the Nobel Prize in Literature at the age of 44 in 1957, the second-youngest recipient in history. Camus was born in Algeria to French parents. He spent his childhood in a poor neighbourhood and later studied philosophy at the University of Algiers - he has been quoted as saying: “Peace is the only battle worth waging”!

What is required in Sudan at present from the revolution government with its multi-faceted components without procrastination to go into the peace file and work to pay its dues and devote itself to other major files represented in improving the lives of citizens as much as possible while providing security on the basis that they are the causes of stability and securing people from fear and hunger. The foregoing items obviously need money, which is the backbone of life through production and communication with global financial systems.

Of course With regard to removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries that support and sponsor terrorism along with work hard with Especially the United States of America and in addition to seeking to write off the accumulated debts on Sudan by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In 2018 Sudan public debt was 61,535 million euros 72,673 million dollars, has decreased 488 million since 2017. This amount means that the debt in 2018 reached 212.08% of Sudan GDP, a 52.9% points rise from 2017 when it was 159.18% of GDP.

Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/