Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)
January 9, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s First Vice-President Taban Thursday Deng Gai denied allegations by the U.S. Treasury of his involvement in the murder of two activists and scribed it "as baseless and unfounded".

On Wednesday the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed targeted sanctions on Gai saying he worked to obstruct peace implementation in the country and was behind the kidnapping and the murder of human rights lawyer Samuel Dong Luak (Dong) and SPLM-IO member Aggrey Idry (Aggrey).

However, on Thursday, he rejected the accusations saying he had been wrongly accused and vowed to work with the U.S. administration to prove his innocence.

"I have been wrongly accused of serious human rights abuses and sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control," Gai said.

The first vice-president who had split from the SPLM-IO under the leadership of Riek Machar before to join the government in Juba also dismissed that he worked to obstruct the implementation of the peace agreement signed with the main rebel group.

"I pledge to continue working with the United States and the international community at large to demonstrate such commitment and prove the unfounded nature of the allegations made towards me," he further added.

The south Sudanese presidency did not issue a statement on the matter.

But Ateny Wek Ateny the presidential spokesman told Reuters that the first vice president has worked to end the war in the country and that he "should be encouraged".

Ateny further expressed fears that the sanctions would worsen the situation in the country.

The State Department in a statement issued Wednesday said that Taban Deng "acted on South Sudanese President Salva Kiir’s behalf to divide and sow distrust, extend the conflict in South Sudan, and impede the reconciliation and peace process".

Also, U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee welcomed the stations against the South Sudanese senior official.

"U.S. Treasury’s decision to sanction South Sudan’s First VP, Taban Deng Gai, is the right one".

The individual sanctions against Gai will freeze the U.S. assets of the first vice-president and prohibit Americans firms and nationals from doing business with him.

In December 2019, the OFAC sanctioned two South Sudanese officials including the Defence and cabinet affairs ministers. They have been, also accused to obstructing peace implementation.

(ST)

  • 10 January 06:16, by Joyuma John

    Among south Sudanese’s who have been sanctioned so far, Taban sanction is very heavy and specific enough, murder of two gentlemen whose their names are also specified, no generalization, no particular tribe involved, no unknown gunmen any more, what remain is for Taban to prove himself not guilty before law, right?

    • 10 January 08:27, by Midit Mitot

      TIT for TAT and it,s too late to deny this sanction.

  • 10 January 07:27, by Tilo

    Too little too late buddy, when you were acting and ordering your team in irrational manner you never think it through but now that the reality is hitting you, you want to deny ur action. No chance. every body know ur the Key player, now enjoy the dance.
    1 more last sanction @ the helm & the region will come to an end.
    US should continue with the sanctions

    • 10 January 07:31, by Malakal county Simon

      Taban Deng Gai seems to be panic as he realise no more going to New York for UN yearly general assembly and plus, the public stolen money in his account whether in Africa, Europe, or America will all be frozen....This is a real big deal to him.... The middle fish has been finally caught up!!!!

      • 10 January 08:15, by Games

        Malakal County Simon
        Taban Deng Gai has had committed terrible crimes against his owns tribe. We Nuer have to work very hard on this matter within in us to avoid the Revenge. Taban was used by Dinka after they had realized that they can’t kill Machar because he was too strong for them to kill him. Now let Taban face the consequences of his actions. Thanks to Dinka in general for exposed that heart

        • 10 January 08:16, by Games

          Thanks to Dinka in general for exposed that heartless Nuer idiot

          • 10 January 09:18, by Malakal county Simon

            Games,

            Lt’s him dance his own music

  • 10 January 08:09, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    What an irony! Taban working for peace in South Sudan! Taban has been working behind curtains to destroy peace in the country. He colluded with Kiir to disable Riek from ascending to power.

