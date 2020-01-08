Sudanese prime minister to visit rebel stronghold in South Kordofan



January 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok will travel to the SPLM-N al-Hilu stronghold, Kauda on Thursday, his office announced on Tuesday.

The first visit of a senior Sudanese official to the rebel key town in South Kordofan state comes as peace talks in Juba are stalled over a demand of the SPLM-N al-Hilu to discuss the issue of the secular state in the negotiations.

The media secretary at the office of the Prime Minister Albaraq al-Nazir al-Warraq said in a comment on his Facebook page on Tuesday confirmed the visit saying it should be seen as "a brilliant step towards achieving peace in the whole Sudan".

Sudan Tribune learnt that a group of journalists will arrive in Kauda on Wednesday ahead of the visit. Also, Hamdok will be accompanied by some officials.

Sudanese officials in Khartoum say they have no objection to the separation between the state and religion but the matter cannot be decided in peace negotiations with the armed group, pointing that it should be decided in the constitutional conference.

The government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu continue to hold a unilateral cessation of hostility as the government has allowed aid groups to reach civilians in the rebel-held areas.

