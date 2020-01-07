 
 
 
SPLM-N al-Hilu says Port Sudan tribal violence may affect peace talks

Picture showing the burning houses in the Nuba neighbourhood in Port Sudan on 21 August 2019 (ST photo)
January 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N-al-Hilu) called on the Sudanese authorities to deal seriously with the recurrent inter-communal fighting in Port Sudan between the Beni Amer and the Nuba groups.

Last week, 15 people were killed during clashes between the Nuba and Beni Amer in Port Sudan, capital of the Red Sea State. The tribal violence took place four months after similar attacks in August where over 10 people died.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Omer Shurkian, the SPLM-N al-Hilu Spokesman underlined that the Beni Amer tribe members were wielding firearms, "which indicates that they must have been receiving support from somebody somewhere".

Shurkian called on the Sudanese transitional government to take drastic measures in combating such crimes stressing they affect the lives of citizens in their houses.

"Failure to do so will no doubt affect the peace process and peaceful coexistence among the population," he warned.

"It is in the interest of the Government to take these issues seriously in order to avoid the recurrence of past mistakes and the persistence of violence and counter-violence".

The Red Sea authorities imposed curfew in the city and formed an investigation committee in order to arrest the authors of the attacks and try them.

In the past, the government resorted to tribal reconciliation mechanisms but it failed to put an end to the tribal violence.

(ST)

