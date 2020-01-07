 
 
 
WFP assesses humanitarian needs in SPLM-N Agar areas of Blue Nile state

IDPs gather to receive food provided by the WFP during a visit by a EU delegation, at an IDP camp in Azaza, east of Ed Damazin, Blue Nile state, October 21, 2015. (Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters Photo)

January 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A mission team of the World Food Programme (WFP) arrived on Monday to the SPLM-N Agar controlled areas in the Blue Nile State to assess the humanitarian needs of civilians in the region.

"Today, 6th of January 2020, the first humanitarian advance assessment team led by the World Food Program (WFP) and other United Nations agencies have landed in Ulu in the SPLM-N liberated areas in the Blue Nile state," said Ishraga Ahmed Khamis, Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SRRA) Director in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

This visit "marks the end of General al -Bashir regime policy of using food and humanitarian assistance as a weapon against civilians," Khamis further said.

Last December after more than 8 years, Yabous in Blue Nile state received humanitarian aid. The Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme
David Beasley travelled to the area from Khartoum after meeting Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Sudanese transitional government and the armed groups last year signed an agreement in Juba for the cessation of hostilities to allow humanitarian access to the rebel-held areas from inside or outside the country.

The head of the SRRA called on the humanitarian community and the NGOs to cooperate and support the SRRA effort to deal with the humanitarian crisis in the Two Areas and Darfur.

(ST)

  • 7 January 07:03, by Pakuai

    "WFP assesses humanitarian needs in SPLM-N Agar areas of Blue Nile state"
    Women of ’Nuba Mountains and Southern Blue Nile’, don’t worry. Just work with Mr. Abdelaziz Adam Al-Hilu, he is not a traitor or anyone puppet/stooge, he is like a young boy of Commander Yusuf Kuwa and Dr. John Garang. His people died in the trenches like the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan here in South Sudan>>>>

    repondre message

    • 7 January 07:12, by Pakuai

      Nuba Mountains and Southern Blue Nile, and they are being bullied again by some criminals for their own cheap geopolitical chess game or football. But the vermin are playing with fire. ’Yasir Arman and Malik Agar’ are playing games with you people of ’Nuba Mountains and Southern Blue Nile’. "WFP assesses humanitarian needs in SPLM-N Agar areas of Blue Nile state">>>

      repondre message

      • 7 January 07:20, by Pakuai

        Just keep growing your own food like you always do. Some criminals want other people dependence on *UN free food rations, NGOs and all*. Here in *South Sudan, the UN and humanitarian aid, donations and human rights* are easy to find than ’what cause the war, brought the UN, humanitarian aid and donations into South Sudan in the first place’.>>>>

        repondre message

        • 7 January 07:33, by Pakuai

          Fake PhD doctors like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol and their minions here in South Sudan, are owned by the *secret societies and foreign powers*. But Mr. Abdelaziz al-Hilu is not owned never ever try to let any evil try influence yourself and your people. And they will get ’a hole and get in’. I am of the boys who help bombed the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan out of Yei in 1997,>>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

