State authorities probe Beni Amer-Nuba clashes in Port Sudan



January 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Red Sea state of eastern Sudan on Sunday formed a committee to investigate the in the bloody violence that occurred recently between the Beni Amer and Nuba tribes in Port Sudan.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that the state governor said he formed a committee to inquire into the violence that took place during the past days, which resulted in the death of 15 people while 127 others wounded, including 7 policemen.

The statement pointed out that the events took place after a quarrel in the Port Sudan market on Thursday, which claimed the life of the victim. The police arrested the perpetrator and took legal measures against him, the authorities said.

After the killing, groups of Beni Amer and Nuba gathered on Thursday evening on both sides of the street separating their neighbourhoods. The started to throw stones at each other, killing two people and wounding 40 others.

The clashes renewed on Friday resulting in the death of six people and 64 wounded. Six other people were killed and 23 injured as the conflict continued on Saturday.

The state government said that regular forces managed to arrest 21 people.

The authorities stated that the situation calmed down after the State Security Committee addressed the two parties demanding to end the conflict and declared a curfew in the city from 05:00 pm to 05:00 am.

The State Security Committee urged the tribal leaders to contribute to calm the tensions and to restore peaceful coexistence in the Red Sea state.

Last August, dozens were killed in tribal clashes between the two groups. The central government dispatched troops and brokered a reconciliation meeting between the two sides but it failed to hold for a long time.

