 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 6 January 2020

Darfur tribal parties agree to not resume fighting: says Hamdok

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

W. Darfur governor Abdel Khaliq Badawi (L) welcomes Hamdok, Hemetti, and Ahmed al-Gadi at Nyala Airport on 1 January 2020 (Sovereign Council photo)
January 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said that the conflicting tribal parties in West Darfur State had committed themselves to end hostilities after bloody violence that led to the death of over fifty people.

On Sunday, Hamdok, and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti of the Sovereign Council and several senior civilian and military officials ended discussions in El Geneina with the tribal leaders who pledged to not resume clashes.

The transitional government delegation returned to Khartoum, five days after their arrival in the capital of West Darfur on 1 January following the inter-communal fighting between the Massalit and Arab tribesmen.

Speaking to reporters in El Geneina after a meeting with the tribal leaders on Sunday, Hamdok said the government successfully convinced the two sides to cease hostilities.

"Each party committed itself to not initiate any hostilities and help to establish security and order," he said before to add that the government works to collect weapons.

"We have quickly started distribution of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the displaced," he said. Also, he pointed to the contribution done by the United Nations agencies and aid groups to provide the necessary assistance.

The prime minister further praised the role of the regular forces for their efforts to restore security and stability.

"We are concerned with preserving the lives of citizens, security and peace and imposing the authority of the state," he said.

Also, he stressed that what has been accomplished will stand.

A Darfur lawyers group issued a statement on Sunday criticising the approach of traditional reconciliation and called to investigate the crimes and to bring the culprits to justice.

Attorney General Taj Elsir al-Heber who was part of the government delegation in El Geneina confirmed that an investigation committee was formed and already started its activities with impartiality, transparency and professionalism.

He announced the committee’s readiness to receive complaints, calling on the complainants to provide the evidence with the complaints to enable them to bring the perpetrators to trial.

For his part, Hemetti stressed that the government "will decisively deal with everything that threatens national security and the safety of citizens," and also stressed that no immunity should be granted to any person or any entity that threatens the security of the state and the citizen.

He pointed out in statements from El Geneina to the necessity of imposing the authority of the state by applying the law through the regular forces by giving it wider powers, provided that all the mobile forces are accompanied by prosecutors.

He further held the government of West Darfur State responsible for the aggravation of the situation due to its belated measures to address the conflict, which led to security chaos, as he said.

He added that the deterioration of the security situation in the country was caused by the failure to impose the authority of the state and the restrictions imposed on the regular forces.

He stressed that restricting the regular forces would be handled by giving broad powers to the country’s security services.

He called on security forces to adhere to professionalism and to move away from tribalism, adding that measures would be taken address the imbalance that led to insecurity in El-Geneina.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 January 07:56, by Dissertation Writing Service UK

    JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - The Sudanese government and nine rebel groups on Saturday signed an agreement on a roadmap towards ending the bloody conflict in the Darfur region.
    The deal outlines different issues the parties will need to negotiate during the latest round of talks in Juba.

    Regards: Online Dissertation Writing UK

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Unconstitutionality of South Sudan’s 32 States 2020-01-02 10:11:29 A Response to Dr Santino Ayuel Longar By Dr Lam Akol On the 31st of December 2019, Dr Santino Ayuel Longar published an article on the issue of the number and boundaries of the States in South (...)

Hold referendum on the number of states in South Sudan 2020-01-01 17:11:15 By Ukongo Benson Athia Every South Sudanese should be concerned about achieving peace in the Country after the destructive war of 2013. I am sending in my contribution to the negotiating parties (...)

The myths of South Sudan socio-politics 2019-12-30 13:24:57 By Zechariah Makuach Maror Ignorance of fact is the dangerous disease that incriminates South Sudanese in their daily vitalities, existing poverty and automatically self-drawn classy society has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.