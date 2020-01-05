

January 4, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The recent clashes between Massalit and Arab tribes in West Darfur state have displaced some 40,000 people, said UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: (OCHA) in a report on Saturday.

"Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and partners estimate that approximately 40,000 people have been displaced, including 32,000 from three IDP camps (Krinding 1, 2, and Al-Sultan camp), and the rest from Kreding, Bab Al Jenan, Dar Al-Salam, and Dar Alnaiem".

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) have found temporary shelter in different sites in El Geneina including schools, and local government buildings.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ and the state military governor took part Saturday in the funeral of the victims of the crash of the military cargo plane.

OCHA in its report gave a different death toll of the people killed during the tribal clashes saying 54 people have been killed and 60 people injured.

UNAMID on Friday said that the intercommunal violence in West Darfur that left 65 people dead and approximately 54 injured.

The UN agency for humanitarian coordination also gave more details about the ongoing humanitarian response in El-Geneina.

"Initial response has been undertaken by youth groups, national partners, Zeikat Chamber, HAC and SRCS among others, and includes tents, jerrycans, blankets, and food".

Also, registration of needy people will be conducted by IOM, SRCS, and UNHCR in the coming days.

Further, in a meeting held on 2 January, the state health authorities, UN agencies including UNAMID, Sudanese Red Crescent and international aid groups have identified the different humanitarian needs including health, Water, sanitation and hygiene, food, nutrition and Non Food items.

(ST)