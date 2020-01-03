Finalize sticky issues ahead to South Sudan transitional government: Troika

January 2, 2019 (JUBA) -The Troika countries called on the South Sudanese leaders to finalize the implementation of the pre-transitional sticky issues ahead of the formation of the transitional national unity government.

South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters in Juba on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 (PPU)

The United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway issued their call to mark the 50-day of a deal struck on 7 November 2019 by President Salva Kiir and his main peace partner Riek Machar to delay the transition government for 100 days.

The second delay for the formation of the transitional government was decided because of the delay in the implementation of the security arrangements and the determination of states number and boundaries.

"We call upon all parties to meet their commitments to deliver lasting peace. With less than six weeks remaining to meet the extended deadline to form a Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan’s leaders have a clear duty to their citizens to deliver," said a statement released on Thursday.

The three countries further hailed the agreement of 17 December between the two South Sudanese political leaders to form the cabinet by the February deadline even if they fail to implement the sticky issues.

Nonetheless, they urged them to keep on the dialogue and to ensure "meaningful" progress.

"We also remind all parties to uphold, and affirm publicly, their commitment to the permanent ceasefire, and to instruct their forces to exercise restraint," they said pointing out that the security situation has a direct impact on the humanitarian situation.

The United States imposed sanctions on two South Sudanese ministers close to President Kiir for their role in perpetuating the conflict and warned that further sanctions would be enforced against peace spoilers.

With the approaching deadline for the formation of the transitional cabinet, the Troika also recalled the need to observe freedoms as the government continue to ban several media outlets and foreign journalists.

"Ending reliance on military force and creating political space for a diverse range of voices from all political parties, civil society, and the media is essential to creating a durable peace and an inclusive government that represents the interests of all parties to the agreement".

(ST)