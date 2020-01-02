 
 
 
Thursday 2 January 2020

NAS hands over 23 persons to ICRC to reunite with families

January 1, 2019 (JUBA) – The National Salvation Front (NAS) said it handed over 23 persons under is protection to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on December 31 to be reunited with their families.

JPEG - 37.1 kb
Exiled South Sudanese rebel general Thomas Cirillo poses for a photograph inside his hotel room in Addis Ababa, on April 17, 2017 (Reuters photo)

NAS, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said the 23 persons came under protection of their forces after allegedly being abandoned by South Sudan army (SSPDF) fleeing NAS counter offensives to the army in different Central Equatoria area locations.

“Due to the vastness of the area coupled with the insecurity situation caused by the ongoing SSPDF military offensives, the NAS command in the area relocated the civilians to safe locations causing the delay to reunite them with their families,” partly reads the statement.

It added, “All of them were in good health at the time of the hand over”.

The hold-out opposition movement thanked ICRC for its “patience, cooperation and effective coordination”.

Meanwhile, NAS reiterated its commitment to abide by international humanitarian law as well as human rights law that protect human life and dignity non-combatants and innocent civilians are protected.

(ST)

  • 2 January 11:15, by South South

    NAS is telling us lies again. They captured these people hoping to get ransoms, but when they noticed that nothing will come out from their poor action, they released them. If there is insecurity in South Sudan, where will these people go to celebrate Christmas with their families? Thief Cirillio can only take his pictures in a hotel in Addis.

    • 2 January 15:49, by The Rhino

      South South,

      You are one confused and delusional jienge moron.Civilians trust NAS soldiers and their controlled territories more than your wild indisciplined tribal Dinka forces(SSPDF).Whether in war zones or big towns, civilians will never trust your Dinka savages.Just take a look at e.g.the PoC sites in Juba and around the country, why do you think those innocent people are so afraid of........

      • 2 January 15:58, by The Rhino

        South South,

        ..getting out of refugee camps huh?The answer to that is, b’cos they are extremely terrified of Dinka state sponsored terrorism.Today everybody is singing about peace and patty reconciliation but the truth will always remain...they will never change their position/s on your tribal gov’t.Their silence and mistrust alone is clear enough to tell everybody that they trust only NAS or IO.

