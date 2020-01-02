Al-Hilu extends ceasefire in Sudan’s Two Area for three months: statement

January 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) has extended for three months a unilateral cessation of hostilities, as the peace talks are stalled in Juba.
The unilateral extension is "A gesture of goodwill towards a peaceful resolution of the Sudanese conflict, and in order to give the ongoing peace talks an opportunity for success," said al-Hilu in a statement issued on Wednesday.
On 26 December, the mediation announced the suspension of talks for two weeks on the request of the SPLM-N al-Hilu.
The group pointed out to the need for consultation with the movement organs as the talks on a declaration of principles are stalled over the secular state.
The truce began on the 1st of January and will end on 31 March 2020.
"All SPLM/A-N units are hereby, instructed to observe and respect this declaration and refrain from any hostile acts, except in cases of self-defence and for protection of civilians," added the statement.
The three-year-old unilateral ceasefire was facilitated by the United States within the efforts of the African Union mediation to end the conflict in the Two Areas.
(ST)
