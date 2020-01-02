 
 
 
Al-Hilu extends ceasefire in Sudan’s Two Area for three months: statement

Abdel Aziz al-Hilu flanked by SPLA-N military leaders in the Nuba Mountains on 8 July 2017 (ST Photo)

January 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) has extended for three months a unilateral cessation of hostilities, as the peace talks are stalled in Juba.

The unilateral extension is "A gesture of goodwill towards a peaceful resolution of the Sudanese conflict, and in order to give the ongoing peace talks an opportunity for success," said al-Hilu in a statement issued on Wednesday.

On 26 December, the mediation announced the suspension of talks for two weeks on the request of the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

The group pointed out to the need for consultation with the movement organs as the talks on a declaration of principles are stalled over the secular state.

The truce began on the 1st of January and will end on 31 March 2020.

"All SPLM/A-N units are hereby, instructed to observe and respect this declaration and refrain from any hostile acts, except in cases of self-defence and for protection of civilians," added the statement.

The three-year-old unilateral ceasefire was facilitated by the United States within the efforts of the African Union mediation to end the conflict in the Two Areas.

(ST)

  • 2 January 06:39, by Mayendit

    Mr Abdel Aziz al Hilu
    You guys should not forget the ways Southern Sudanese been deceived in 1972,when the peace agreement was signed in Addiss Ababa by same Arabs of Northern Sudan government saying, they are going to change some Islamic laws but when the Southern Sudanese returned back then, they thought about disarming former rebels.

    repondre message

  • 2 January 06:49, by Mayendit

    The Nubian people and people of Blue Nile region have been suffering from Arabs discrimination just like South Sudanese went through in the history of Sudan. The changes which we have been hearing in Khartoum government will never stick longer trust me brothers and sisters. Self determination and religion rights are the key elements to stick with it.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



