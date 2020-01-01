South Darfur forms investigation committee into looting of UNAMID site



December 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Deputy Governor of South Darfur state, on Tuesday, decided to form a committee to investigate into the looting and vandalism of the former headquarters of the United Nations and African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

UNAMID former main premises the State had been handed over to the Sudanese authorities last November.

The site was supposed to allocated to the University of Nyala but due to the lack of protection, all the devices and equipment were stolen and the buildings were vandalized even the barbed wire were taken over.

The looting and vandalism lasted for three days without the intervention of the Sudanese authorities.

The ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in Nyala on Sunday blamed the military governor for the incidents, While UNAMID condemned the looting emphasizing men in uniform took part in the looting alongside the civilians.

(ST)