Church leader urges youth to develop business plans

December 29, 2019 (AWEIL) – The Archbishop of the Internal Province of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Rev. Moses Deng Bol has urged the youth in South Sudan to develop business plans that will enable them become self-reliant.

JPEG - 103.1 kb
Section of participants during the Youth peace and reconciliation workshop in Wau on 5, November, 2016 (ST Photo)

Bol, who also doubles as the Bishop of Wau diocese, made the call in this year’s Christmas message sent to all citizens of South Sudan.

“I am therefore appealing to the South Sudanese young people to develop your capacity in your area of interest, make business plan and share it with your uncle or aunt and ask him/her to give you a capital to start the business which will benefit the two of you or as a loan which you will refund back after some time,” he said.

The church leader also appealed to the youth to join the campaign for inclusion of women and youth enterprise Development Fund in the national budget of South Sudan so that the youth and women who have the capacity can be given capital to start businesses.

“I also urge the youth to work hard and manage their time well as these some of the keys to success was we have seen in the case of the first two servants in this parable,” stressed the bishop.

“These will improve the lives of the women and the youth who will benefit from the fund which is the purpose of Jesus’s coming as he clearly started in his Manifesto in the Gospel of Luke 4:18-19,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop thanked friends and partners such as Humanitarian Relief Trust, Anglican Relief and Development fund (ARDF), Global partnership committee, Poole Wau Partnership (PWP), Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), Justice Africa, among others for supporting the diocese work.

These support rendered, he said, enabled them “fulfill the manifesto of our Lord by helping our people to meet some of their basic needs such as providing food and non-food items to flood affected communities providing education and health care, facilitation of inter-communal peace and reconciliation conferences etc”.

According to estimates, 72 per cent of South Sudan’s population are 30 years old and below.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

