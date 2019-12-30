 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 30 December 2019

UNAMID camp in South Darfur looted and building damaged

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNAMID officially handed over the Mission's team site in Tine, North Darfur, to the Government of Sudan, on 19 October 2017 (UNAMID Photo

December 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Civilians looted assets at the former headquarters of Darfur peacekeeping mission (UNAMID) in Nyala during three days without any measure from South Darfur authorities to stop the looting and vandalism.

Reports from the area on Sunday said that hundreds of individuals continued the looting of assets inside the site which was recently handed over to the Sudanese government.

According to Darfur 24 journalists who visited the Super Camp, everything in the buildings was dismantled, even barbed wire, before to be transported by vehicles to Nyala, which is about 10 kilometres from the site.

UNAMID on Sunday issued a statement denounced the looting of assets inside its former Sector South Headquarters, adding that the camp has been vandalized and damaged and the situation continued on 29 December.

"UNAMID condemns the acts of looting and vandalism in the strongest possible terms as they constitute a blatant disregard of the intended purpose of those assets," said the statement.

Within a plan to withdraw peacekeepers from the Darfur, the UNAMID handed over the Super Camp to the Sudanese government on 19 November. The hybrid mission said the assets given to the authorities worth $99.4 million.

UNAMID buildings and equipment, according to a deal between the government and the UN, will be exclusively for civilian purposes.

Sudanese authorities did not intervene to stop the looting.

The ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in Nyala held a press conference on Sunday evening blaming the military governor for the incidents, saying he bears the responsibility for the looting and vandalism of the site.

"The governor and his security committee bear all consequences of what happened due to their deliberate negligence, and their failure to respond to the FFC advice to hand over the site to the university (of Nyala) and enhance security measures to protect the site," said Mahmoud Mansour, an FFC representative in Nyala.

The joint mission called on the government to take appropriate and immediate action to prevent further looting and vandalism and to investigate the incidents.

The Sudanese authorities did not issue a statement on the looting.

In May 2019, the UNAMID site in El Geneina of West Darfur state had been looted on the day it was due to be handed over to the Sudanese authorities.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Significance of JEM peace delegation’s visit to Khartoum 2019-12-22 13:31:33 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) previously entered the Sudanese Capital Khartoum in the Operation Long Arm (OLA) and today it enters it for the sake of Long-term (...)

South Sudan politics and St. Teresa’s affairs 2019-12-16 20:13:29 By Zechariah Makuach Maror South Sudan is a country where people are politically acquainted with their descendant's clan and tribal asserts which becomes a powerful culture that overcomes laws (...)

Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.