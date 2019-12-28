Gunmen kill trader capture cattle in South Sudan’s Gok State

December 27, 2019 (JUBA) - Unidentified gunmen killed six traders from Gok State and captured their cattle near Maridi in the Western Lakes State last Wednesday.

Cattle raiding has been a major source of conflict in South Sudan’s Lakes state (Photo: Cedric Gerbehaye/Pulitzer Center)

Local clans across the border between Western Lakes and Gok states have a history of cattle raiding and revenge attacks.

To put an end for the inter-communal attacks, last October UNMISS held a peace dialogue meeting to resolve differences between communities in Greater Lakes.

Martin Mayen, the chairperson of the Gok State chamber of commerce told reporters Friday that a group of local traders were in route to Maridi State with their cattle when they attacked by unidentified gunmen.

The assault took place Madira area not far from Maridi state, he said.

He further added that 12 other traders were injured as the attackers run away after seizing over1300 cattle with them.

South Sudanese authorities have pledged to set up specialized courts after the formation of a transitional government to deal with the cattle gangs.

Speaking at a dialogue meeting last October, Gideon Chol, the Gok State Minister of Agriculture said that local authorities in both Western Lakes and Gok states would deploy troops on the road from the capital of Western Lakes Rumbek to the capital of Gok Cueibet to curb criminal attacks.

(ST)