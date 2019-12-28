 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 28 December 2019

Gunmen kill trader capture cattle in South Sudan’s Gok State

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 27, 2019 (JUBA) - Unidentified gunmen killed six traders from Gok State and captured their cattle near Maridi in the Western Lakes State last Wednesday.

JPEG - 16.6 kb
Cattle raiding has been a major source of conflict in South Sudan’s Lakes state (Photo: Cedric Gerbehaye/Pulitzer Center)

Local clans across the border between Western Lakes and Gok states have a history of cattle raiding and revenge attacks.

To put an end for the inter-communal attacks, last October UNMISS held a peace dialogue meeting to resolve differences between communities in Greater Lakes.

Martin Mayen, the chairperson of the Gok State chamber of commerce told reporters Friday that a group of local traders were in route to Maridi State with their cattle when they attacked by unidentified gunmen.

The assault took place Madira area not far from Maridi state, he said.

He further added that 12 other traders were injured as the attackers run away after seizing over1300 cattle with them.

South Sudanese authorities have pledged to set up specialized courts after the formation of a transitional government to deal with the cattle gangs.

Speaking at a dialogue meeting last October, Gideon Chol, the Gok State Minister of Agriculture said that local authorities in both Western Lakes and Gok states would deploy troops on the road from the capital of Western Lakes Rumbek to the capital of Gok Cueibet to curb criminal attacks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Significance of JEM peace delegation’s visit to Khartoum 2019-12-22 13:31:33 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) previously entered the Sudanese Capital Khartoum in the Operation Long Arm (OLA) and today it enters it for the sake of Long-term (...)

South Sudan politics and St. Teresa’s affairs 2019-12-16 20:13:29 By Zechariah Makuach Maror South Sudan is a country where people are politically acquainted with their descendant's clan and tribal asserts which becomes a powerful culture that overcomes laws (...)

Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.