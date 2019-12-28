MSF close South Sudan’s Yida medical center for South Kordofan refugees

December 27, 2019 (JUBA) - The medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Friday announced the handover of its medical facilities in Yada area near the border with Sudan to the South Sudanese health ministry.

Newly arrived Sudanese refugees at a registration centre in Yida camp Unity State, South Sudan, on 2 May 2012 (ST)

MSF arrived in Yida in December 2011 to respond to the humanitarian crisis that resulted from the influx of around 65,000 Sudanese refugees fleeing the conflict in South Kordofan which erupted in June of the same year.

In its statement, the medical group said the handover will be effective on 31 December 2019.

"Now, eight years later, the context has evolved and stabilized, and MSF has been working closely with the MoH and its partners to facilitate the handover of medical activities and to ensure a smooth transition in health services for the Yida host community and refugee population," said MSF.

MSF has been providing primary health care services, malaria testing and treatment, routine vaccinations, and hospital referrals.

Before to leave, MSF said it is donating medical equipment and medicines to support the continuation of medical activities. In addition, it is training South Sudanese medical staff who will work in the facility.

The handover comes as the Sudanese transitional government has decided to open humanitarian access to the landlocked area after the signing of a cessation of hostilities agreement with the SPLM-N factions.

“While difficult, the decision does give us the freedom to reflect and reprioritize our resources so we can be ready to respond to future emergency needs in South Sudan,” said Lisa Jones, Deputy Project Coordinator.

“We appreciate the Ministry of Health and its partners’ collaboration over the past years, and we welcome their willingness to manage these outpatient medical activities in Yida going forward,” she further said.

(ST)