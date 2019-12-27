FFC to finalize selection of state governors next week

December 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) will announce finalize the nomination of civilian state governors in the upcoming days.

The replacement of military governors in the 18 Sudanese states is one of the sticky issues after the formation of the civilian-led transitional government last September.

Last November, the FFC had to file its nominees for governors but the negotiating delegation with the armed groups requested to pause the process until the end of December as the armed groups ask to postpone their appointment until the signing of a peace agreement.

In a short statement, Ibrahim al-Sheikh Spokesman of the FFC Central Council said the list of governors will be completed next week.

He added that the matter was discussed in a meeting on 24 December and continued until the early hours of Wednesday 25 December.

The appointment of civilian governors is seen as needed to keep the army away from the administration of the affairs of the state and to consolidate the grip of civilians.

Also, protests took place in many regions calling to remove the military governors for their mismanagement of the state affairs or because they are accused of protecting local commissioners and officials belonging to the former ruling party of Omer al-Bashir.

