UN awards Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan

December 26, 2019, (JUBA) - About 850 Indian peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan have been awarded prestigious medals for their dedication and sacrifice.

UNMISS troops from India patrol the perimeters of a compound in South Sudan’s capital, Juba (AP)

The Indian peacekeepers, the UNMISS said in a statement, have been recognized for their strong contribution to building peace in conflict-affected East African country as well as for going above and beyond their duties to support local communities.

India is among the largest troop contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions in the world.

As of March, India was second highest troop contributor to UN missions, with 2,337 troops deployed in the various countries.

In addition, India reportedly contributes 22 police personnel to UN missions.

(ST)