December 23, 2019 (JUBA) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in South Sudan has welcomed a contribution of $500,000 from Korea as overall humanitarian needs are deepening in the young nation with 7.5 million people requiring support in 2020.

Sudanese refugees in a refugees camp in Maban, South Sudan (WFP Photo)

The contribution, WPF said in a statement, will provide cash-based transfers assistance to tens of thousands of South Sudanese refugees.

"Having contributed over US$27 million through projects to assist refugees in Uganda and South Sudan since 2017, Korea remains committed to responding to the humanitarian needs of refugees in South Sudan," said Ha Byung-kyoo, Korea’s envoy to South Sudan.

"It is crucial to maintain WFP’s food assistance, as relief food is the first step in enabling refugees to restart their lives and embark on a journey towards self-reliance. We appreciate WFP in South Sudan and being at the forefront of humanitarian activities. We highly value our strong partnership,” he stressed.

South Sudan is Africa’s largest humanitarian and refugee crisis with over 2 million people as refugees in neighbouring countries and an equal number displaced inside the country.

The young nation also hosts 300,000 refugees from Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic and Ethiopia.

"WFP is grateful to the support from the Republic of Korea," says Matthew Hollingworth, WFP’s Country Director in South Sudan.

"These funds will enable us to provide vital support to the most vulnerable people who in most cases have been forced to flee their countries of origin often with few possessions they can carry. The cash assistance gives people options to buy not only food but also to buy other basic needs they may lack."

WFP reportedly provides cash assistance in nine of the country’s 13 refugee camps including in the Greater Upper Nile, Unity as well as in the Central and Western Equatoria regions. Assistance is provided in cash where local markets are functional, allowing residents the freedom to buy preferred foods and meet other pressing needs.

The latest contribution from Korea brings the total given to WFP in South Sudan to $3.5 million since its independence in July 2011.

(ST)